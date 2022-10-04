CISA Active Shooter Preparedness Webinar

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is hosting a 2-hour Security Webinar to enhance awareness of, and response to, an active shooter incident.

Objectives

Discuss the elements of active shooter incident response planning with guidance from expert instructors.

Describe common behaviors, conditions, and situations associated with active shooter events.

Discuss how to recognize potential workplace violence indicators.

Provide information about best practices, communications protocols, and resources that will assist stakeholders to develop or enhance their emergency planning, preparedness, and response to active shooter incidents.

Building Emergency Planning Capabilities

The event will also describe how to incorporate key elements of successful incident management into planning efforts including:

Communication and Incident Planning for employees

Emergency Action Plan Development

Recognizing Behavioral Indicators

Coordinating with First Responders

Who should Participate?

Corporate and facility security professionals from the private and public sectors

Supervisory first responders

Human Resource managers

Community Response and Liaison officers

Health organizations

Faith-based leaders

School administrators and security officers

Homeland security representatives

Registration is free and participation is based on a first come, first served basis with a limit of 1,000 participants. Registration will close as soon as the event reaches capacity or no later than October 18, 2022 at noon (12:00 p.m.) EDT.

Register here. (Eventbrite will email you a link to access the AS Webinar the evening prior to the event.)

For more information email CISA-Active Shooter Preparedness at ASworkshop@CISA.DHS.GOV or visit cisa.gov/active-shooter-preparedness.