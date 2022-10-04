FRONTLINE RESPONSE to HOST ‘NIGHT OF HOPE’: SOARING TO NEW HORIZONS Thursday, November 3rd

Tim Tebow to Keynote Frontline Response Annual 'Night of Hope' Event

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response, an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to rescue individuals out of human trafficking and homelessness, is hosting a ‘Night of Hope’ that will feature world renowned athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Tim Tebow.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. at the Stave Room located at 199 Armour Drive, NE. Tickets for the event go on sale today and are anticipated to quickly sell out. A private meet and greet with Mr. Tebow will be available prior to the event with limited tickets available.

Frontline Officials said, “We’re proud of the nearly 3,200 rescues we’ve made of individuals out of sex trafficking and homelessness; however, when you consider that each month 20,700 men buy sex in Georgia and another 7,000 individuals are homeless in Metropolitan Atlanta, it’s clear that we have a lot of work to do.”

Mr. Tebow notes the critical need to support organizations like Frontline, who combat human trafficking and homelessness daily. “This need is especially strong as these organizations plan for the critical fall and winter months as they work to break the cycle of vulnerability. I’m proud to support efforts to combat and eradicate human trafficking and homelessness and look forward to speaking on November 3.”

Greg Clay, Senior Director of Development said, “Each rescue we make is one more individual who can make an impact in the lives of others. A Night of Hope: Soaring to New Heights will be an evening of inspiration, dedication and education about the important issues surrounding sex trafficking, homelessness and poverty throughout our communities. There is a path to hope and Frontline will be there every step of the way.”