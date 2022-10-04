Myrtle Beach Golf Courses Reopen In Wake Of Hurricane Ian
Storm brought wind and rain with it but moved quickly through the area, sparing Myrtle Beach courses major structural damageMYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myrtle Beach golf courses have reopened just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Grand Strand.
Ian brought heavy wind, rain and storm surge with it but moved quickly through the area, sparing Myrtle Beach courses major structural damage. Courses were forced to clean up debris and in some cases downed trees, but Ian didn’t leave any lasting impact on area layouts.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Fort Myers and throughout Florida who were forced to bear the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury,” said Kyle Oland, director of marketing for Golf Tourism Solutions, the company responsible for promoting Myrtle Beach as a golf destination. “Myrtle Beach area golf courses were fortunate to avoid significant damage, and we are delighted to have players back on the course. Groups that have fall trips to the area planned can expect to find our courses in typically outstanding condition.”
All but two area courses have reopened for public play. Those courses (The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Arcadian Shores Golf Club) are scheduled to reopen on October 5.
October is one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular months as golfers from across the nation flock to the Grand Strand to enjoy the area’s unmatched combination of great golf and value. October also offers idyllic weather, with an average high temperature of 76 degrees and little humidity.
The Myrtle Beach area is home to 90 golf courses, including some of the nation’s premier public layouts. For more information on Myrtle Beach golf, visit PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com.
About Golf Tourism Solutions
GTS provides a broad array of services, including email marketing, website design, social media and content production, targeting public and private clubs and real estate developments. With an email database that includes more than 700,000 addresses and an ever-growing social media presence, GTS has the assets of a large media company at its disposal.
GTS also has full responsibility for a thriving tournament division, headlined by the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship. The company runs eight events, including the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, and brings more than 20,000 rounds of golf and room nights to Myrtle Beach.
For more information, go to www.GolfTourismSolutions.com.
