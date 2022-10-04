Miratech Accelerates Growth with Expansion into Bangalore, India
Miratech, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announces the expansion into Bangalore.
In a year filled with growth and expansion, I’m excited to share this next milestone. We continue to grow globally as we embrace our remote and diverse culture”NEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over thirty years, Miratech has been a leading global provider in IT services and consulting bringing together enterprise and start-up innovation. This expansion supports the company’s strategic growth objectives, as Miratech continues global expansion in providing digital product engineering and customer experience design services to renowned global companies.
“In a year filled with growth and expansion, I’m excited to share this next milestone. We continue to grow globally as we embrace our remote and diverse culture,” shared Valeriy Kutsyy, Miratech CEO.
In August Miratech expanded into Canada and just one month later, continued to grow into new parts of the world. By the end of this year, the team in India will exceed 100 engineers, and it is anticipated that number to grow throughout the year. In 2020, Miratech adopted a RemoteTogether culture based on its commitment to engaging exceptional talent that can be recognized throughout the world. Their rapid adoption of remote work has allowed them to cast a net worldwide for talent. India has one of the fastest-growing talent pools for the IT and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) industries and is known for its competitive landscape, agility and excellence, and availability of skilled talent.
Since 1989, Miratech has been delivering on its Value Innovation Model delivering exceptional results at every engagement level, every time. This exciting expansion is part of an initiative to satisfy the global demand for their services in the area among large enterprise client segment as well as position themselves to take advantage of the many anticipated growth opportunities.
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information about Miratech, please visit www.miratechgroup.com.
