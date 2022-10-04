Taiwan's top professional breast beautician respond to the global breast cancer prevention campaign
It is very meaningful for breast beauticians to climb the central mountain range of the roof of Taiwan Island and climb the main peak of Hehuan Mountain.”NANTOU, TAIWAN, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of China, 2,655 women died of breast cancer in 2020, and about 7.3 people died of breast cancer every day, ranking the third among women in terms of cancer mortality. Every October is Global World Breast Cancer Month.
— Wendy
On September 19, 2022, Ms. Ying Jiun Lin from Fusun Fashion Aesthetics and Ms. Yun Chi Huang (Wendy) from Duoxi Life Aesthetics jointly launched the "Top Professional Breast beauticians in Taiwan", inviting 20 top lecturers from North, Central and South Chest master, climb the main peak of Hehuan Mountain together.
Participating stores in this event also include: "Beautiful Breasts" Yu Chen Chao, "anlamo" Guan Hua Jiang, "Taichung Yi Xuan Breast Beauty/Lactation Caregiver - On-site Service" in Beitun District, Taichung City, Yi Xuan Pai, Changhua Hsiang Ping Yang of "Abis Aesthetics Studio" in Lin City, Kaohsiung City, Yu Mei Chen, "Linuo Comprehensive Breast Beauty Education Lecturer" in Sanmin District, Kaohsiung City, "Aroma and tree" in Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City Jing Ying Li, "Ann's littleroom" in Gushan District, Kaohsiung City Wan Chen Li, and "Nanzi Happy Lactation Planning" Mei Man Yeh in Nanzi District, Kaohsiung City.
Before the event, there were earthquakes and typhoons in Taiwan, but the team members were not afraid of these external variables and still set off on time on September 19, united and cooperated, and the trip went smoothly. They started from Taichung and climbed the peak together from Wuling. They walked for three hours and reached the main peak of Hehuan Mountain, which is 3,417 meters above sea level. This mountain is one of the 100 famous mountains in Taiwan.
Wendy said, "Taiwan's high mountains are world-renowned, with 268 high mountains over 3,000 meters above sea level. It is very meaningful for breast beauticians to climb the central mountain range of the roof of Taiwan Island and climb the main peak of Hehuan Mountain. We promote it through the Pink Ribbon Mountaineering Activities. The importance of female breast health. We need healthy bodies to reach the top together.”
Breast cancer is currently the number one cancer risk among women in the world, and it's not that easy to spot. This group of breast beauticians received special professional training to help customers breast beauty massage and health education at the same time. A few months ago, the famous singer Zhu Lijing died of breast cancer at a young age, which shows that breast cancer prevention and treatment really needs to be popularized, promoted, and paid attention to.
The biggest feature of the teaching team who participated in this mountaineering activity is that they added the value of the breast massage service. Their mission is to teach all shop teachers and breast beauticians who want to learn. While providing services, they can also give professional guidance and advice to identify the knowledge of breast cancer warning signs.
The skills of a professional breast beautician include teaching customers how to perform breast self-exams, as well as helping customers who come to the store to do breast touch examinations. This function requires professional skills to support, so it will not blindly help customers press the chest. Wendy said that once happened, a beauty shop encountered customers with lumps in the chest. Although they made discoveries during massage, they did not have professional knowledge to make judgments and missed the opportunity of early detection. Even sometimes, the client may have breast cancer in the early stage, and after the massage, it has spread as a result.
Wendy said: "When we touch, we do find that the client has a lot of lumps. Once we know, we will recommend the client to a medical facility for detailed medical routine examinations, such as ultrasound and mammography. We are professional, so let the client Very reassuring."
How long have you been neglecting your breast health? Do you have any questions about your breast health? Professional breast beautician team reminds female friends around you to have a breast examination every six months or a year. In addition, the National Health Administration also provides free mammography examinations every two years for women aged 45 to 69.
Wendy
Duoxi Life Aesthetics
+886 923 514 941
dothybeauty@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook