Signals Intelligence Market

Driving factors for the SIGINT market are increasing terrorism, growing defense budget and modernization or replacement of an aging defense system.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "SIGINT Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 23.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 4.5% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 374 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6010

Increase in defense budgets of major countries across the globe and rise in adoption of advanced and innovative technologies and products drive the growth of the global signals intelligence market. However, budgetary constraints and lack of skilled personnel restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of solutions that enable air-force management, situational awareness, and extensive collaborative mission planning presents new opportunities.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on application, the airborne segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global signals intelligence industry. This is attributed to adoption of signal intelligence systems to achieve universal situational awareness, air-force management, and extensive collaborative mission planning. However, the cyber segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in number of cyber-attacks globally.

Based on type, the electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global signals intelligence market. This is attributed to the utilization of ELINT to gather information regarding radars and operational methods of enemy and ensure national safety and border security. However, the communications intelligence (COMINT) segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence in electronic warfare, machine learning, and 5G by military departments across the world.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6010

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global signals intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to heavy investments in the defense sector in countries including the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in security & border threats from neighboring countries, technological advancements, and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea.

The key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Mercury Systems, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6010

Covid-19 Scenario

• The Covid-19 pandemic led to a significant rise in government surveillance tactics across the world, primarily through the mobile phone applications. This greatly impacted the signal intelligence market.

• The R&D activities and production activities of innovative signal intelligence systems were stopped completely or partially during the lockdown. This impacted the overall revenue of the market negatively.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Satellite Internet Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.