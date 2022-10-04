Connect to Your City Will Help Project NILO Help Students and Parents
Connect to Your City (CTYC) provides digital networks and content owners access to a combined audience of more than 80 million viewers. It will help highlight and educate student athletes who receive NIL funding via a new network called NILO TV.
The World's Best Connector LLC is a virtual community of CEOs who will help provide counseling to university student athletes who receive NIL compensation and their parents.
Using 24/7 Media to Amplify Student Athletes’ Name, Image, and Likeness
As I travel around the US introducing NILO TV, It is apparent the lack of accurate information about NIL’s financial opportunities is impacting athletes in all sports and economic backgrounds.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s Best Connectors (WBC) is a virtual community of CEOs who help other executives enhance their connections with family, employees, clients, government, and the media. In an era where universities compete to see which can outbid another for the latest athletic protégé since the NCAA approved compensation for students’ Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), WBC is launching a program, called Project NILO. NILO focuses on counseling for college students and their parents. It will be open to all sports, and types of athletes, including female, LBGTQ+, and young people with disabilities, who are eligible for NIL. One of WBC’s partners-- Connect To Your City LLC (CTYC)-will be developing NILO TV—an Over the Top (OTT) TV and Radio Network focused on creating visibility for these athletes seeking NIL and sponsorship opportunities.
— CTYC CEO Larry Witherspoon
“As I travel around the country to introduce NILO TV,” says CTYC Founder Larry Witherspoon. “It is apparent the lack of accurate information regarding NIL’s tremendous financial opportunities is impacting athletes in all sports and economic backgrounds.”
Mainstream sports, e.g., football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and hockey, are attracting big money NIL deals, while sports like wrestling, volleyball, and lacrosse are not. The programming on NILO TV will feature talented athletes in all sports and on all levels, including high school, college, professional, and retired athletes to market and promote them as heroes, whether in their own hometowns or nationwide. There is another unique aspect of Project NILO.
“WBC wants to educate students and their parents about how to manage and use NIL funding to create their own businesses. We want to add ownership--O--to NIL,” says WBC CEO Denise Meridith.
NILO TV in partnership with WBC is changing the game of NIL with its unique approach including but not limited to, introducing athletes to training designed to prepare them for long-term business management, real-life work experiences, and valuable mentors. NILO TV will be available on CTYC OTT platforms, On Apps, On Mobile, On Demand, and mainstream OTT operators, such as ROKU.
Arizona State University has already signed an MOU to enroll its students in Project NILO. Meridith, Witherspoon, Jonathan Mason (Director), Luis Cruz (CFO), Gerran Bettison-Clark (CIO) of Project NILO are soliciting other Project members, universities, interested students or parents, non-profit partners, and media and business sponsors who want to help develop this new generation of business leaders. People who want to be added to the Project NILO mailing list for more information about the program and the application process can contact denise@projectnilo.com and sign up to be on the mailing list at PROJECT NILO INFO FORM.
Denise Meridith
World's Best Connectors LLC
+1 602-763-9900
email us here