Why Every Mountain Biker Needs a Hardtail Electric Mountain Bike
One of the best places to take an electric bike is up a hill or a mountain. The rugged terrain and daunting peaks are the perfect places to give the body a bit of a rest and use the throttle.
Hardtail electric mountain bikes are perfect for an off-roading adventure or a day in the mountains. Let’s go over why these rides are perfect for outdoors people and which might be the best.
What is a Hardtail Electric Bike?
A Hardtail electric bike is simply an electric mountain bike with front forked suspension and no rear suspension. This makes the bike a bit lighter and easier on tough, maintained terrain.
The ride is a bit less cushioned than a full-suspension bike and works well for off-road riders and those needing more rigidity and strength in an electric mountain bike. One of these bikes might be a great choice if looking for something rugged and tough.
Which Hardtail electric mountain bikes are the best? Keep reading to find out!
Lankeleisi XF 4000
The Lankekeisi XF 4000 is a sporty, durable ride made of high-quality aluminum. It sports a 1000-watt brushless motor and will give up to 20 miles on full throttle and 50 miles on the pedal assist.
It’s a well-built and durable ride that can take us anywhere. It has a maximum speed of about 15 miles per hour. This sturdy and handsome ride makes us feel confident on back trails and in the city.
Included is a handy rider-facing LED display that lets us know the mileage, speed, and battery level.
Bikonit All-Terrain Mid-Drive
The Bikonit is an absolute beast of a machine. It has a double battery capacity and a beautiful, bronzed paint job. It looks like a soldier might ride and is built for the most extreme riders.
This e-bike can give 100 miles per charge and reach speeds up to 28 mph on throttle alone. The 1000-watt Bafang mid-drive motor provides superior output and speed, making this bike ideal for the harshest mountain conditions.
It’s a higher-end e-bike that can last a lifetime and would make a great companion for hunters, outdoors people, ranchers, rural homesteaders, and avid mountain bikers.
Ecotric Seagull
A unique-looking e-bike with a unique name, the Ecotric Seagull, would work well in the city and the country. It would make a great daily rider, and it’s a more affordable yet well-built ride.
The building design is angular and practical with geometric and functional design. The Seagull has 23 miles of range on full throttle and 30 miles with minimal throttle use and goes as fast as 15 miles per hour.
A large LED display can help to check the speed and battery life at a glance, and reviewers praise this bike for its excellent handling abilities, sleek design, affordability, and ease with which it tackles hills and mountains.
Trevor James is the founder of Electric Bike Paradise, the #1 online retailer of electric bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, electric golf caddies, solar kits, and trolling motors. Trevor has been selling bicycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters online since 2010. He eventually established Electric Bike Paradise in late 2013 when he met a car enthusiast who introduced him to electric bikes. Trevor searched for electric bikes online but couldn’t find a website that offered a wide selection of electric bikes, scooters, and informational articles. He started a website where everyone can shop conveniently, browse buying guides, and read educational posts.
