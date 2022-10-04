Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,575 in the last 365 days.

ENUIT ANNOUNCES ENTRADE FOR INTEGRATED CREDIT RISK MANAGEMENT

ENUIT’S ENTRADE – ROBUST CREDIT FUNCTIONALITY IN AN ETRM / CTRM SOLUTION

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit risk is back in focus as firms are forced to re-evaluate their credit risk systems and business processes. With commodity prices on the rise, default by a counterparty is seen as increasingly likely. ETRM / CTRM systems can help manage this risk by providing visibility into exposure and helping to mitigate potential losses. By implementing an effective risk management strategy, firms can protect themselves from the financial impact of Credit Default.

However, when firms rely on a combination of manual business processes, home grown solutions, spreadsheets and rudimentary ETRM / CTRM system functionality to manage counterparty and credit risk, they may not be getting an accurate view of their exposure levels.

This can create problems if the ETRM / CTRM lacks the capabilities needed to properly calculate exposures. For example, it may not update exposures in real-time, factor in collateral or specific types of collateral, leading to flawed exposure levels.

Inaccurate exposure calculation can lead to underestimating Credit Risk, and may put the firm at greater risk of losses. It is therefore important to choose an ETRM / CTRM solution that is able to accurately assess Credit Risk exposure.

Enuit’s ETRM / CTRM solution, Entrade has an integrated credit system that pulls from the risk and other data and helps users manage basic credit risk. Entrade helps users manage Credit Risk by providing them with an accurate view of their exposure levels. The Credit Risk module takes into account a variety of factors such as collateral, specific types of collateral, and credit ratings to provide users with a more complete picture of Credit Risk.

In addition, the Credit Risk module is integrated with the other modules in Entrade's ETRM / CTRM solution, allowing users to get a holistic view of risk. This allows firms to make more informed decisions about managing Credit Risk.

To learn more about how Entrade can help you visit Enuit;s webiate on www.enuit.com or download the new Credit Risk White Paper from ComTech Advisory https://tinyurl.com/2of2mnuq

Mark Tredway
Enuit LLC
+1 281-456-3690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ENUIT ANNOUNCES ENTRADE FOR INTEGRATED CREDIT RISK MANAGEMENT

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.