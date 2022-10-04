ENUIT ANNOUNCES ENTRADE FOR INTEGRATED CREDIT RISK MANAGEMENT
ENUIT’S ENTRADE – ROBUST CREDIT FUNCTIONALITY IN AN ETRM / CTRM SOLUTIONHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit risk is back in focus as firms are forced to re-evaluate their credit risk systems and business processes. With commodity prices on the rise, default by a counterparty is seen as increasingly likely. ETRM / CTRM systems can help manage this risk by providing visibility into exposure and helping to mitigate potential losses. By implementing an effective risk management strategy, firms can protect themselves from the financial impact of Credit Default.
However, when firms rely on a combination of manual business processes, home grown solutions, spreadsheets and rudimentary ETRM / CTRM system functionality to manage counterparty and credit risk, they may not be getting an accurate view of their exposure levels.
This can create problems if the ETRM / CTRM lacks the capabilities needed to properly calculate exposures. For example, it may not update exposures in real-time, factor in collateral or specific types of collateral, leading to flawed exposure levels.
Inaccurate exposure calculation can lead to underestimating Credit Risk, and may put the firm at greater risk of losses. It is therefore important to choose an ETRM / CTRM solution that is able to accurately assess Credit Risk exposure.
Enuit’s ETRM / CTRM solution, Entrade has an integrated credit system that pulls from the risk and other data and helps users manage basic credit risk. Entrade helps users manage Credit Risk by providing them with an accurate view of their exposure levels. The Credit Risk module takes into account a variety of factors such as collateral, specific types of collateral, and credit ratings to provide users with a more complete picture of Credit Risk.
In addition, the Credit Risk module is integrated with the other modules in Entrade's ETRM / CTRM solution, allowing users to get a holistic view of risk. This allows firms to make more informed decisions about managing Credit Risk.
To learn more about how Entrade can help you visit Enuit;s webiate on www.enuit.com or download the new Credit Risk White Paper from ComTech Advisory https://tinyurl.com/2of2mnuq
