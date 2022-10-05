Femtech Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Femtech Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Femtech Market Report by The Business Research Company covers femtech market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Femtech Global Market Report 2022”, the femtech market is expected to grow from $28.19 billion in 2021 to $32.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.09%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global femtech market size is expected to reach $60.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.622%. The rise of digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the femtech global market.

Key Trends In The Femtech Market

Advanced technology products are a key trend gaining popularity in the femtech global market. Companies are focusing on developing products that generate accurate results and also reduce the handling time of products.

Overview Of The Femtech Market

The femtech global market consists of sales of femtech by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use technology to support women's health. Femtech uses software, diagnostics, products, and services to cater to female biological needs.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Devices, Software, Services, Others

By End-Use: Direct-to-Consumer, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers

By Application: Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare, General Healthcare and Wellness, Others

By Geography: The femtech global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSona Health, Totohealth, Minvera, Nuvo, Elvie, Biowink, and Lia

