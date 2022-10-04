Submit Release
Another Sweet Day in LA Recruiting for Good to Sponsor SamoTech Robotics Team

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Fly for Good, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $2500 Airfare Gift Card; sponsor air travel for your favorite Robotics Team, or upgrade to Business Class #weflyforgood www.WeFlyforGood.com

Technical staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will help sponsor high school team; SamoTech Robotics and pledges $2500 to build a robot and compete nationally.

I am grateful for the opportunity to support SamoTech Robotics Team; looking forward to your success!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Man+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good announces its support and sponsorship of SamoTech Robotics Team and is pledging $2500.

The team is looking to raise $10,000 and has launched a Go Fund Me Page to garner supporters who are passionate about helping kids use their talent for good.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "I have personally seen kids who participated in the robotics community, achieve success both in college and in the workforce. My godson works as a developer for a Fintech company, and my nephew works as a 3D print designer for medical products; both continue to support their local school robotics teams."

About

SaMoTech Robotics Team comprises core members of last year’s robotics team at John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica. The team enjoyed great success, expanding mid-season to two robots, one finishing 3rd at our SoCal qualifiers against a field of mostly high school students, the other advancing to the Championships in one of FIRST’s most competitive regions. Our members are all hard-working and high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds and with varied interests, each bringing a vital perspective necessary for our success.

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to Fly for Good, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $2500 Airfare Gift Cards to sponsor your favorite robotics team travel; or upgrade your next flight to Business Class www.WeFlyforGood.com

SamoTech Robotics Team

