Another Sweet Day in LA Recruiting for Good to Sponsor SamoTech Robotics Team
Technical staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will help sponsor high school team; SamoTech Robotics and pledges $2500 to build a robot and compete nationally.
Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good announces its support and sponsorship of SamoTech Robotics Team and is pledging $2500.
The team is looking to raise $10,000 and has launched a Go Fund Me Page to garner supporters who are passionate about helping kids use their talent for good.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "I have personally seen kids who participated in the robotics community, achieve success both in college and in the workforce. My godson works as a developer for a Fintech company, and my nephew works as a 3D print designer for medical products; both continue to support their local school robotics teams."
About
SaMoTech Robotics Team comprises core members of last year’s robotics team at John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica. The team enjoyed great success, expanding mid-season to two robots, one finishing 3rd at our SoCal qualifiers against a field of mostly high school students, the other advancing to the Championships in one of FIRST’s most competitive regions. Our members are all hard-working and high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds and with varied interests, each bringing a vital perspective necessary for our success.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
