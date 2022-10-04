Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee County

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited the City of Cape Coral in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there Governor DeSantis made three major announcements to help Lee County recover from Hurricane Ian. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.

PINE ISLAND AND SANIBEL BRIDGES

Today, Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to send more than 130 trucks to construct a temporary bridge to Pine Island by the end of the week.

Governor DeSantis also offered to help Lee County with transportation to Sanibel Island and directed FDOT to begin working on a plan for a temporary bridge to Sanibel Island as well. FDOT has already issued a request for bids on this work.

POWER RESTORATION

Earlier this week, Governor DeSantis called on the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) to utilize additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration efforts. Since then, LCEC has worked in close partnership with the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association and other partners to expedite restoration of power to the area.

The Florida Electric Co-Op is also readying an additional basecamp to support over 1,000 linemen that are mobilizing to help the Lee County Electric Co-Op. Since mutual aid efforts to restore power began, the Lee County Electric Co-op has already moved up their timeline from October 23 to October 8 for all impacted areas except for Pine Island and Sanibel. Additional power companies, including Duke Energy, are also shifting resources to Lee County as they finish in other areas of the state and utilizing aerial assets to fly crews into Sanibel and Pine Island to begin work on substations.

RESTORING WATER

To support efforts to restore running water in Lee County, the Army Corps of Engineers has been brought in to identify and assess several fractures in water infrastructure. The Governor also directed the Division of Emergency Management to bring in experts, who were on site today.

Lee County has been approved for Individual Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. For those in need of individual and household assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.Gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

FDEM and the Florida National Guard have established 8 points of distribution in Lee County that are providing residents with food, water and ice:

Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Ave. Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Kelly Road Soccer Complex 10750 Kelly Road Fort Myers, FL 33908

Cape Coral Sports Complex 1410 Sports Blvd. Cape Coral, FL 33991

Cape Coral Leonard Street 4820 Leonard Street Cape Coral, FL 33904

Estero High School Ballfield Park 9100 Williams Road Estero, FL 33928

North Fort Myers Rec Center 2000 N. Recreation Park Way North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Fleamasters Fleamarket 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33916

Veterans Park Rec Center 55 Homestead Road S. Leigh Acres, FL 33938



Private sector partners have contributed supplies and manpower to helping Lee County. Publix has 4 locations open from 7am to 8am exclusively for first responders to shop:

5781 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

13650 Fiddlesticks Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33912

15880 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908

5997 South Pointe Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33919

The Agency for Healthcare Administration has conducted 50 assessments at facilities in Lee County. The Department of Health has assisted with patient transport services in Lee County by rapidly transferring patients with critical needs to surrounding medical facilities. The Florida Department of Health in Collier County will provide essential services to clients in Lee County, including Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, Vital Statistics and pediatric dental appointments.

