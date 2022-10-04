SalesDuo Welcomes New Director of Solutions and Project Management to Their Growing Team
Previous Amazon Leader to Bring New Perspective to E-Commerce Platform
At SalesDuo, we continue to look for the best ways to enhance our business operations and are very excited to be welcoming Vijay’s noteworthy experience to our team,” said the CEO of SalesDuo”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesDuo, an innovative force in the world of e-commerce platforms, is growing its team with the addition of Vijay Kalpathi Ramanathan, who will serve as the company’s Director of Solutions and Project Management. Vijay will be monitoring and operating the platform’s multichannel solution to assist brands and retailers with automation processes for over 150 marketplaces across the world.
With over 17 years of experience in product management and working with e-commerce platforms, Ramanathan brings insights from his previous experiences working for Amazon and Samsung. During Vijay's time at Amazon, he held the position of Amazon’s manager for Product Management and Business Operations which allowed him to gain expertise within the popular marketplace by managing the retail business of over 100,0000 vendors across the world, delivering $10B annually.
While at Samsung, Ramanathan was the product operations leader for the company’s e-commerce team where he helped guide product development on their platform and launched many innovative programs across the board to enhance customer experience. Ramanathan also worked as the head of product management at Samsung’s B2B digital e-commerce business that he assisted in building from the ground up.
“At SalesDuo, we continue to look for the best ways to enhance our business operations and are very excited to be welcoming Vijay’s noteworthy experience to our team,” said the CEO of SalesDuo, Arjun Narayan. “We believe this new addition will help us to continue to serve our customers to the best of our abilities with his techniques and insight into Amazon operations.”
“I am extremely thrilled to join the SalesDuo team as they progress on their vision to be a one-stop solution to manage all aspects of a Retail brand's global e-commerce business,” said Ramanathan. “SalesDuo is continuously innovating to bring a huge transformation in the way Retail brands are managing their eCommerce presence. I look forward to scaling SalesDuo further by strengthening our solutions and helping our customers achieve consistent profitable growth faster than their competition.”
SalesDuo is continuing to provide many benefits to its customers by increasing customer experience through new additions to the platform. SalesDuo supplies an efficient and collaborative formula that streamlines the account management duties for businesses on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.
About SalesDuo:
SalesDuo is an innovative platform that provides automation to brands and retailers worldwide to grow and manage their Amazon and eCommerce presence. The platform helps to provide unique solutions so that businesses can grow and increase their profits on Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, and others. SalesDuo offers various services to optimize business operations from account management to creative assistance, operations, business intelligence, finance, and more. For more information visit: https://salesduo.com/
