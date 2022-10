Legends Invitational Golf Tournament at Pebble Beach Benefiting the Navy SEALs Announces New Sponsorship Opportunities

A Few Foursomes Are Still Available for the 31st Legends Invitational on November 10-14th, 2022.

MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legends Invitational , recognized as one of the most prestigious, and longest-running privately owned tournaments at the renowned Pebble Beach, announces new sponsorship opportunities. Its 31st annual philanthropic sports event, founded in 1990 and co-owned by John Lee and Mary Lee, will be held on November 10-14th, 2022. The event was established to bring together friends and sports celebrities to celebrate Medal of Honor recipients in the Navy SEAL Community.The private event will host various prominent celebrities. Guests will be served an upscale cuisine and a variety of carefully curated activities. “Legends Invitational is the perfect event for your best clients, your best employees and your best friends”, said John Lee, president of Legends Invitational.VIP guests will consist of Pro Football Hall of Fame players, like Randall McDaniel, Anthony Munoz, and Jan Stenerud, amongst others who will be celebrity captains this year. Also, several medals of honor recipients, Navy SEALs and other sports celebrities will be present. In addition to the VIPs, the previous and current participants get priority invites. Invitations are based on recommendations and relationships with the organizers and invitees.“On any given day, Navy SEALs are serving in countless countries around the globe protecting our quality of life in the USA. Becoming a sponsor of Legends Invitational is a wonderful way for you and your company to say, THANK YOU to the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs” said John Lee.This four-day tournament will begin on Thursday, with guests checking in at Spanish Bay, a five-star hotel where there will be a Jack Daniel's reception. The Navy SEALs will parachute into the first hole, and SEALs and K-9ers will repel off the roof of Spanish Bay.Following this will be a buffet dinner at the hotel's main ballroom to end the night's activities. The participants will play Spanish Bay on Friday and have a reception in the grand ballroom with all the guests to celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Fame players. The event allows guests to meet and greet all celebrities in a warm setting. After golf, guests are encouraged to indulge in cocktails by the fire pit in Spanish Bay.Prior to the tournament in Monterey Bay, The Napa Valley Reserve dinner is held on the 8th. Then, on the 9th, the entire French Laundry (three-Michelin stars) is hired out for Thomas Keller’s famous White Truffle Dinner to honor the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs.The Legends Invitational team is open to brands who want to capitalize on this event to broaden their clientele through sponsorship and those who wish to support a highly impactful cause. New sponsorship opportunities range from $35,000-$250,000. Sponsorships are available for up to 5 years. Future dates include:French LaundryNovember 8, 2023, November 13, 2024, November 12, 2025, November 11,2026Legends Invitational:November 9 – 13, 2023, November 14 – 18, 2024, November 13 – 17, 2025, November 12 – 16, 2026About Legends InvitationalJohn and Mary’s Legends Invitational is a one-of-a-kind experience in which NFL Legends, Sports Greats, and Navy SEALs are paired as “Celebrity Captains” with every foursome, presenting four first-class days of exceptional golf, entertainment, and camaraderie. The event is recognized as one of the most prestigious, and longest-running privately owned tournaments at Pebble Beach.