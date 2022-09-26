Rare Privately-Owned Commercial Building in One of USA’s Most Exclusive Private Clubs-Ocean Reef, FL Available for Sale
Corporate HQ Signage Available; Owner Can Take Advantage of Florida's Favorable Tax Laws, Plus the Club's Outstanding Security and Unparalleled LifestyleKEY LARGO, FLORIDA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plaza Office and Retail Building is a “trophy” commercial property nestled on a 4-way intersection in the heart of the exclusive Ocean Reef Club®, a world-class private club boasting its own state-of-the-art private Medical Center, private airport, world class marina, prestigious golf courses, world-renowned private residences, hotel and conference center located in Key Largo, Florida. The Complex is comprised of 3 buildings containing approximately 29,279 sq. ft. of office, retail and medical offices situated on 2 acres of highly desirable land. It is one of the few privately-owned commercial properties in Ocean Reef.
The Plaza Building is listed by Mary Lee of Ocean Reef Club Sotheby’s International Realty. Mary was recently honored for being ranked as one of the top 1000 Sotheby’s Realtors in the world. “Moving your corporate headquarters to the Plaza Building in Ocean Reef allows you to live, work, and play in paradise. The club’s activities are plentiul and the lifestyle amenities are unparalleled”, said Mary Lee.
Four generations of Ocean Reef families and their guests benefit from the safety and security that has been put into place to protect US Presidents and foreign dignitaries including Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, George Bush (41 & 43), Barack Obama, Mikhail Gorbachev and Francois Mitterrand. “Each visit required state-of-the-art security that has stayed in place to protect us all” said Mary.
These are just some of the activities that await the new owner of the Plaza Building. For more information please contact Mary Lee.
