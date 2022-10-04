AMAC Foods Donates $12,000 Of Easy N’Tasty Jollof Rice To 51st Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

The Cudjoe's Meet Elie Mystal Henry Golatt sends the Cudjoe's a picture of his CBCF conference bag sample. CBCF Conference Bag

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kwamena Atta Cudjoe and Penelope H. Cudjoe, owners of AMAC Foods, LLC, sponsored the 51st Annual Legislative Conference registration bags with a 5,000-unit donation of their Easy N’ Tasty Jollof Rice. The total donation was worth over $12,000. The one-ounce samples provided conference attendees with the opportunity to support a small Black owned business headquartered in Maryland. Conference attendees will also travel to West Africa without leaving their home.

The Cudjoe’s were introduced to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation team after completing the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce’s Pathways To Business Success Program – a program for women and minority entrepreneurs trying to take their business to the next level. During the program they met Stephen R. McDow II the then membership director.

“Pathways helped us understand that information is power. And as a business owner, the power is in building relationships with those who hold the information,” said Pene.

Stephen has relationships with leaders close to the organization and made the connection.

“I was happy to make the connection in order to help a small Black business position themselves for success,” said Stephen.

The results paid off. Immediately after the conference Mr. Henry A. Golatt, one of Dr. Cudjoe’s students when he was a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (an HBCU) reached out. Mr. Golatt, an inclusive small business advocate said, “I picked this up over the weekend while back in DC and it made me smile.” Attached to the quote was a picture of the one-ounce sample bag with their label.

A diaspora Ghanaian, Dr. Kwamena Atta Cudjoe formulated the original recipe into simple premix format with all the necessary ingredients that can be cooked within 35 minutes after observing the long period of time in the preparation of the dish to achieve the objective of a time saving but preserving the authentic tasty West African Jollof Rice. KP’s Jollof Rice is formulated using the basic ingredients to produce two varieties of the dish in spicy and mild flavors.

The product is all-natural plant based, WEST AFRICAN FORMULATED, AMERICAN PRODUCED JOLLOF RICE!

