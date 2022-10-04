Tested TalksOct04

It’s happening! We’re hosting another Tested in Idaho Roundtable!

The event will feature a special presentation from Vessel, an organization that provides businesses with logistics assistance and so much more. The presentation will focus on customer-focused strategies for better sales and marketing using a method called pre-sales positioning.

The roundtable will also provide the opportunity to connect and share resources with other Tested in Idaho businesses.

Attendees include Tested in Idaho partners.

The event will take place on October 4 at 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. MT over Zoom.

Once you register, you will receive a link to the event and a calendar invite.

REGISTER HERE.

Questions? Contact cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov