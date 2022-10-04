Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,292 in the last 365 days.

Olivier Brunet Joins Ellipse as Executive Vice President Product Management

Olivier Brunet - Executive Vice President Product Management

Olivier Brunet - Executive Vice President Product Management

Prolific Industry Veteran and Co-Founder of SPS Lends Talents to EVC® All-In-One Technology and Ellipse’s product portfolio.

We are proud to note that EVC is garnering the support of the payment industry, and we look forward to make CNP payments safer with this technology with the aid of Olivier’s talent and expertise.”
— Sebastien Pochic, CTO at Ellipse
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellipse today announced Olivier Brunet has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Product Management. Olivier will oversee Ellipse’s product portfolio and work closely with Ellipse’s partners to ensure compliance, quality, and function, as well as facilitate manufacturing. Additionally, Olivier’s role will be to represent Ellipse clients at every stage from project inception through integration and deployment.

“We are very pleased to welcome Olivier. His extensive experience in the smart card industry makes him a giant within the world of smart cards and an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Sebastien Pochic, CTO at Ellipse. “We are proud to note that EVC is garnering the support of the payment industry, and we look forward to make CNP payments safer with this technology with the aid of Olivier’s talent and expertise.”

The Ellipse EVC All-In-One is the first drop-in replacement EMV® module that allows all EMV payment cards to be equipped with Dynamic Card Security Code (DCVV/DCVC) functionality. The patented battery-free module uses an electronic paper screen to refresh the card’s security code during every contact or contactless EMV transaction to eliminate Card Not Present fraud and False Declines.

Olivier Brunet is the co-founder of SPS, the current world leader in secure components for smart cards and identity documents as well as the pioneer of inductive coupling for contactless cards. While at SPS, he held positions as Director of R&D, Customer Programs, Product, and Marketing. After the 2014 integration of SPS into IN Groupe, the French national printer, Olivier also managed the product range of the group's identity documents as well as marketing for the group's entire portfolio of secure components. Olivier holds an engineering degree from the Institut National de Sciences Appliquées of Lyon, 30 years of experience in the field of smart cards and secure documents, 10 years of experience as an R&D project manager at Gemplus, and more than 25 patents as an inventor or co-inventor.

In joining Ellipse, Olivier will support the deployment of EVC-enabled payment cards and drive the global adoption of this technology.


ABOUT ELLIPSE
Ellipse is a Los Angeles based FinTech company shaping the future of payment security. Ellipse has invented EVC® All-In-One, the first EMV micromodule with an integrated screen to display a Dynamic Security Code for eCommerce protection by using the existing EMV rails. EVC is a breakthrough solution to combat Card-Not-Present fraud and to reduce False Declines. EVC is easy to deploy for Issuers, provides a frictionless experience for cardholders, and is transparent to merchants. EVC All-In-One patented battery-free display technology enables all card manufacturers to produce EVC products with their existing process and equipment. Ellipse is comprised of leading payment technology experts dedicated to help stakeholders generate new value from technologies that address today's and tomorrow's challenges of the digital payment ecosystem

Laval Law
Ellipse
llaw@ellipse.la
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Olivier Brunet Joins Ellipse as Executive Vice President Product Management

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.