Olivier Brunet Joins Ellipse as Executive Vice President Product Management
Prolific Industry Veteran and Co-Founder of SPS Lends Talents to EVC® All-In-One Technology and Ellipse’s product portfolio.
Ellipse today announced Olivier Brunet has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Product Management. Olivier will oversee Ellipse's product portfolio and work closely with Ellipse's partners to ensure compliance, quality, and function, as well as facilitate manufacturing. Additionally, Olivier's role will be to represent Ellipse clients at every stage from project inception through integration and deployment.
— Sebastien Pochic, CTO at Ellipse
“We are very pleased to welcome Olivier. His extensive experience in the smart card industry makes him a giant within the world of smart cards and an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Sebastien Pochic, CTO at Ellipse. “We are proud to note that EVC is garnering the support of the payment industry, and we look forward to make CNP payments safer with this technology with the aid of Olivier’s talent and expertise.”
The Ellipse EVC All-In-One is the first drop-in replacement EMV® module that allows all EMV payment cards to be equipped with Dynamic Card Security Code (DCVV/DCVC) functionality. The patented battery-free module uses an electronic paper screen to refresh the card’s security code during every contact or contactless EMV transaction to eliminate Card Not Present fraud and False Declines.
Olivier Brunet is the co-founder of SPS, the current world leader in secure components for smart cards and identity documents as well as the pioneer of inductive coupling for contactless cards. While at SPS, he held positions as Director of R&D, Customer Programs, Product, and Marketing. After the 2014 integration of SPS into IN Groupe, the French national printer, Olivier also managed the product range of the group's identity documents as well as marketing for the group's entire portfolio of secure components. Olivier holds an engineering degree from the Institut National de Sciences Appliquées of Lyon, 30 years of experience in the field of smart cards and secure documents, 10 years of experience as an R&D project manager at Gemplus, and more than 25 patents as an inventor or co-inventor.
In joining Ellipse, Olivier will support the deployment of EVC-enabled payment cards and drive the global adoption of this technology.
ABOUT ELLIPSE
Ellipse is a Los Angeles based FinTech company shaping the future of payment security. Ellipse has invented EVC® All-In-One, the first EMV micromodule with an integrated screen to display a Dynamic Security Code for eCommerce protection by using the existing EMV rails. EVC is a breakthrough solution to combat Card-Not-Present fraud and to reduce False Declines. EVC is easy to deploy for Issuers, provides a frictionless experience for cardholders, and is transparent to merchants. EVC All-In-One patented battery-free display technology enables all card manufacturers to produce EVC products with their existing process and equipment. Ellipse is comprised of leading payment technology experts dedicated to help stakeholders generate new value from technologies that address today's and tomorrow's challenges of the digital payment ecosystem
