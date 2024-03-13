Ellipse welcomes former Capital One Leader, Curtis Garrett as Executive Vice President, North America
EVC provides upfront protection embedded directly within the card, delivering evident, visible, and tangible answer against card-not-present fraud, along with invaluable benefits for all stakeholders.”CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellipse World, Inc. ("Ellipse"), a leading Los Angeles-based FinTech company specializing in smartcard and complex card technology, appoints Curtis Garrett as Executive Vice President, NORAM. Garrett will be responsible for driving product demand for the North American market. With an illustrious career spanning over decades in banking and financial services, Garrett brings a wealth of experience to Ellipse’s executive team.
Prior to joining Ellipse, Garrett had a remarkable 30-year tenure at Capital One, including a decade as Head of the company’s Debit Program. Garrett joined Capital One when it was a fledgling credit card company and played a pivotal role in its transformation into a top-tier U.S. institution. Garrett most recently served as Capital One’s VP of Enterprise Payments, where he spearheaded the development of a comprehensive debit rail infrastructure. His strategic vision and leadership were instrumental in consolidating Capital One's position across divisions and enhancing its capabilities in payments and operations.
"I am very pleased to welcome Curtis to the Ellipse family. He possesses a wealth of experience in launching cutting-edge technology from his years at Capital One, equipping him with a clear vision for the future of payment security," said Cyril Lalo, CEO of Ellipse. "His strategic thinking and commitment to innovation perfectly align with Ellipse's mission to making e-commerce payments safer. His expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and helping Issuers seamlessly integrate EVC®, Ellipse's innovative dynamic card security code solution, into their offerings."
“Traditional zero-liability promises fail to prevent the initial damage, pain, and costly consequences for Cardholders, Issuers, and Merchants from the critical issue of card-not-present fraud, and I firmly believe the company provides a unique and optimal solution,” said Curtis. “EVC provides upfront protection embedded directly within the card, delivering evident, visible, and tangible answer to card-not-present fraud, along with invaluable benefits for all stakeholders.”
With an in-depth understanding of every aspect of the card and banking business, Garrett introduces a fresh tactical perspective to Ellipse. His wealth of expertise will play a critical role in positioning EVC within the banking sector, driving growth, and establishing it as the new standard in payment card technology.
About EVC® - Ellipse Verification Code:
EVC (Ellipse Verification Code) is the technology driving the latest generation EMV micromodule, commonly referred to as the chip, featuring a mini digital display. This display shows a 3-digit security code that changes every time the card is “dipped” or “tapped” for an in-person transaction or refreshed with an integrated mobile phone app. The dynamic code eliminates e-commerce payment fraud by making stolen card details ineffectual. If the card security code is copied fraudulently, it will have changed by the time the fraudsters try to use the card information. Additionally, the chip incorporates an “Invisible Mode”: a feature enabling the authorized cardholder to wipe the digital display blank, thus preventing the theft of the card’s information. EVC ensures the protection of payment card information directly at the source, on the card itself.
About Ellipse:
Ellipse World, Inc. (“Ellipse”) is a Los Angeles-based FinTech company that defines the latest advancements in smart card technology. Ellipse’s mission is to make digital payment safer in a digital world and to create simple solutions that address the global payment ecosystem’s needs. Ellipse developed the EVC® All-In-One™ EMV smart card micromodule. EVC (Ellipse Verification Code) generates a dynamic card security code (or Dynamic CVV/CVC) during every contact or contactless card-present EMV transaction. Comprised of leading payment technology experts who are committed to creating new value for the payment industry, Ellipse is present across the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.
