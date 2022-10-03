REMINDER: Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Southbound Route 28 Reconstruction Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists of the long-term closure of the ramp from the northbound Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, October 4 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the ramp from northbound Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 (toward Pittsburgh) will close to traffic around-the-clock through mid-December. Crews will conduct reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, and drainage improvements on the ramp. Ramp traffic to southbound Route 28 will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Highland Park Bridge to Southbound Route 28

Take Route 8 (Butler Street/Washington Boulevard) northbound

Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Take the ramp to Route 28 via Sharpsburg

Continue straight on Bridge Street

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

The ramp work is part of the $47.31 million improvement project that will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project, which started in late 2020, involves the reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue, the establishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange, and the reconstruction of acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of ramps at the Highland Park Bridge/Freeport Road interchange, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barrier installation, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures will occur throughout the project which is expected to conclude in 2023.

