Are you interested in becoming a Wyoming game warden?

10/3/2022 9:32:42 PM

Cheyenne - One of the most recognizable uniforms in Wyoming is the red shirt of a game warden. Since 1899, Wyoming’s game wardens have been hard at work protecting the state’s wildlife, and now you have a chance to be part of the team. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hiring up to 10 warden positions around the state. The deadline to apply is Nov. 18.

“Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”

Applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree – or will receive their degree by June 1, 2023 – in wildlife management, range management, biology, zoology, ichthyology or other closely-related fields. Other bachelor’s degrees may be considered with at least 20 hours of wildlife-related coursework as evidenced by required transcripts.

The game warden recruitment process is tiered. Eligible candidates may be selected for an online interview and psychological test. Those selected to continue in the process will be invited to a week of in-person interviews and testing in Cheyenne, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. The interview includes a mandatory polygraph test, psychological evaluation, game warden knowledge exam, job suitability profile and in-person interview with a Game and Fish panel. Candidates must also agree to a background investigation.

Full application process details, requirements and information are available on the Game and Fish website.

For more information on the application process or questions, call the Wildlife Division administration at (307) 777- 4684 or email wgf.wildlife@wyo.gov.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -