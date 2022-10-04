Proxima CRO’s Isabella Schmitt Named Finalist in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Isabella Schmitt, RAC, recognized as a Female Employee of the Year Stevies Finalist and will receive recognition in November as a Gold, Silver, or Bronze winner
I’m honored to receive this award from the Stevies. It aligns me with some of the highest achieving leaders in the world. I look forward to giving back by guiding other emerging leaders in the future.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isabella Schmitt, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Proxima Clinical Research, was named a Finalist in the Female Employee of the Year category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately become a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.
Hailed as the world’s premier business awards, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and their companies – worldwide.
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award Winners will be ranked in their respective categories. This year, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business received:
- 1,500 entries
- From 27 nations
- In > 100 categories
- 41% of nominations were recognized as Finalists based on their high average scores
Schmitt’s role in the development of hundreds of medical products worldwide, as well as her role as Principal of M1 MedTech, an early-stage medical device accelerator, and as Host of Inventing Tomorrow Podcast, among her many other roles across the MedTech industry, including as a start-up expert and pitch coach for both the FDA and investors, has commanded her as one of the finalists in this year’s Stevie Awards.
Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores determine the Finalist rankings as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners, which will be revealed at the 19th annual awards dinner and presentations November 11 in Las Vegas.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Proxima Clinical Research
Proxima Clinical Research provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center (“TMC”), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
