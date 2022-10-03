SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Class action lawsuit charges Fulgent Genetics and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)
Fulgent Genetics Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions at no charge”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, reminds investors that a that a purchaser of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) who suffered losses in Fulgent Genetics stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the securities laws. The Fulgent Genetics class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Fulgent securities between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Fulgent Genetics class action lawsuit – captioned Pugley v. Fulgent Genetics, Inc., No. 22-cv-06764 (C.D. Cal.) – charges Fulgent Genetics and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Allegations in the Fulgent Genetics Class Action Lawsuit
Fulgent Genetics provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients. Fulgent Genetics must comply with the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibits the knowing and willful payment of “remuneration” to induce or reward patient referrals or the generation of business involving any item or service payable by the federal health care programs, as well as the federal Stark Law, which prohibits a physician from making referrals for certain designated health services, including laboratory services, that are covered by the Medicare program, to an entity with which the physician or an immediate family member has a direct or indirect financial relationship.
The Fulgent Genetics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent Genetics had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent Genetics was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent Genetics’ revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject Fulgent Genetics to significant financial and/or reputational harm.
On August 4, 2022, Fulgent Genetics released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing, among other items, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) was conducting an investigation into certain of Fulgent Genetics’ reports filed with the SEC from 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. The disclosure followed Fulgent Genetics’ receipt of a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice related to its "investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law." On this news, Fulgent Genetics’ stock price fell by more than 17%, damaging investors who suffered losses in Fulgent Genetics stock.
If you purchased Fulgent Genetics securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee.
