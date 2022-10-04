Pollock Company Named Best IT Company in Augusta Chronicle’s 2022 Cyber City’s Best
Pollock Company is known for its award-winning cyber security and managed IT services
Providing best-in-class network solutions, business printing, and cyber security services for local businesses is our number one priority, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pollock Company, a family-owned office equipment and IT services company, is pleased to announce its ranking as Best Computer, IT solutions, and Business Technology Company in the Augusta, Georgia area in Augusta Chronicle’s Cyber City’s Best.
Cyber City’s Best Awards celebrate and recognize the best businesses in the Augusta community. Only the top businesses in each category make it to the final voting stage, where the community has the opportunity to vote for their favorite trusted businesses. Pollock Company has been voted the best in managed IT services and cyber security in the area.
“Providing best-in-class network solutions, business printing, and cyber security services for local businesses is our number one priority, and we are honored to receive this recognition and have the support of the Augusta community,” said Ed Pollock, CEO of Pollock Company. “We thank our loyal customers for continuing to trust us with their technology needs.”
Founded in Augusta in 1965 by E.B. Pollock, and family-owned and operated continuously for 57 years, Pollock Company is known for its great reputation and outstanding service. The company offers workplace communities the latest office equipment, cyber security, physical security, and network solutions for greater productivity. Pollock Company provides local service for everything they sell.
Pollock also assists with workflow solutions such as document processing, compliance with internal and external controls, business process automation, and more.
Pollock maintains a legacy of high standards, provides the highest level of service for client needs in the rapidly changing field of business technology, and believes in giving back to the communities they serve.
For more information on Pollock Company, visit www.pollockcompany.com.
About Pollock Company
Trusted since 1965, Pollock Company provides the Augusta area with IT services, commercial printers, and business workflow solutions. Since the company’s expansion in 2000 to Columbia, SC, businesses in South Carolina have trusted Pollock Company to meet their needs for print devices, office equipment, and technology. For more information, visit www.pollockcompany.com.
