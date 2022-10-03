Romi C 1100H Heavy-Duty CNC Lathe is Ideal for Machining Large Parts

Romi’s C 1100H heavy-duty flatbed lathe optimizes power, torque, accuracy, and stability making it ideal for machining large parts.

The heavy-duty lathe has a net weight of 39,700 lbs. (18,000 kg), maximum weight between centers of a generous 33,100 lbs (15,000 kg), and maximum torque of 12,429 Nm” — Rafael Boldorini

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi’s C 1100H heavy-duty flatbed lathe optimizes power, torque, accuracy, and stability making it ideal for machining large parts. It is built with a Romi-made monoblock cast iron bed that absorbs machining efforts and vibration, making it highly rigid, stable, and accurate.

The C 1100H is equipped with a cast iron headstock, also manufactured by Romi, that features a spindle with Timken bearings. It has a coolant and lubricating system equipped with a heat exchanger and sensors for temperature, pressure, flow, and filter. It is powered by a high torque, continuously variable speed AC motor.

A manually driven quill has a built-in live center with high precision bearings and it is monitored by load and rotation sensors. It has a 28” (720 mm) swing over cross slide and 72 hp main motor. The C1100H features a Siemens Sinumerik 840D sl CNC with a 21.5” multi-touch screen.

The heavy-duty lathe has a net weight of 39,700 lbs. (18,000 kg), maximum weight between centers of a generous 33,100 lbs (15,000 kg), and maximum torque of 12,429 Nm. Options available include milling headstock with Y-axis, deep hole drilling supports, special rests, and a tool holder turret with automatic indexing and a Y axis. All key components of Romi machine tools are designed and built in house for complete control and assurance of manufacturing quality.

It is typically used in applications in the oil & gas, ethanol, naval, energy power generation, mining and other base industries. Complete details and specifications can be found here.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.