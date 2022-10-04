Questel LegalTech Solutions Optimizes the Ascent eDiscovery™ Buyer’s Journey
Questel leverages Morningside’s global presence with the largest legal departments and law firms, and doeLEGAL's expertise with eDiscovery technology services.
Combining our two companies’ strengths provides the best foundation for our teams to apply their vast experience & skillsets. The goal is to offer the most benefit through the eDiscovery buyers’ path.”WILMINGTON, DE, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- doeLEGAL and Morningside, both Questel Companies, reorganize their teams to leverage unique organizational expertise for law firms and corporate clients. Bringing together the resources and staff of a top provider in eDiscovery service and a leading legal language solutions provider for translation & document review creates the most comprehensive eDiscovery offering available. The Questel LegalTech Solutions help prospects get the most value from their eDiscovery projects.
Reorganizing Ascent eDiscovery™ services under Morningside provides unmatched value and convenience to an expanding global eDiscovery market. Both doeLEGAL and Morningside have established themselves as industry leaders in innovative technology, service expertise, and end-to-end language solutions. The newly reorganized team will leverage Morningside’s global presence amongst the world’s largest legal departments and law firms, and doeLEGAL will lend its expertise in data hosting, processing, and technology services.
Questel extends its LegalTech success by enhancing its eDiscovery offering to legal teams seeking a more tailored buyer’s experience with one provider that can offer a complete eDiscovery solution. Applying the best resources throughout the purchasing lifecycle allows both Questel companies to increase their value with a more efficient buyer’s journey dedicated to meeting global clients’ evolving needs.
Ascent eDiscovery’s Combined Capabilities:
• Document Processing & Hosting
• Analytics & Reporting
• Early Case Assessment (ECA) & Active Learning (AL)
• Production Creation & Delivery
• Hosted Document Review
• Training & Support
• Language Translation, Transcription, & Interpretation Services
• Predictable & Transparent Pricing
“Combining our two companies’ strengths provides the best foundation for our teams to apply their vast experience & skillsets. The goal is to offer the most benefit through the eDiscovery buyers’ path,” stated Bruce Kuennen, doeLEGAL’s President & CEO.
Ascent eDiscovery offers a genuinely comprehensive litigation solution to manage the entire process with a dedicated team of eDiscovery experts. The reorganization of resources on Ascent eDiscovery gives clients a more streamlined process for purchasing the best solution to meet their evolving eDiscovery needs.
“Together, Morningside and doeLEGAL’s combined expertise continues to advance our legal technology eDiscovery offerings, and this reorganization represents the perfect evolution of our strengths. Delivering expertise in a combination of technology, language solutions, and eDiscovery services now from one provider,” said Dylan Blaney, VP of Business Development, Morningside.
Contact us to learn how Ascent eDiscovery’s comprehensive suite of legal technologies, eDiscovery services, and foreign language solution capabilities can support your litigation needs.
About doeLEGAL:
doeLEGAL, a Questel Company, is the enterprise-level provider of legal technology solutions and elevated support that gives corporate legal departments and law firms anytime, anywhere control over cases and costs to inform decision-making and drive more successful outcomes. Acting as their business partner, doeLEGAL provides clients valuable insights that reduce legal costs by as much as 50% and increase legal performance by up to 65%. Part of the growing portfolio of Questel companies, doeLEGAL differentiates itself as a leader in global legal tech solutions by providing “Smart data, intelligently delivered.” Visit www.doelegal.com for information on advanced Enterprise Legal Management and eDiscovery services and technology.
About Morningside:
Morningside, a Questel Company, equips the world’s leading organizations with a full suite of end-to-end legal translation, document review, transcription, multimedia, and interpretation solutions. Morningside is globally recognized for its legal expertise and technology innovation in areas such as cross-border and patent litigation, international arbitration, M&A due diligence, FCPA compliance, and multilingual eDiscovery. Our convenient foreign language services cover over 150 languages and ensure that your most urgent projects are reliably delivered on time and on budget. Global 500 legal departments and 97% of Am Law 200 firms rely on Morningside as a trusted partner for their most important matters. Visit www.morningtrans.com for more information on our end-to-end legal translation and interpretation solutions.
About Questel:
Questel’s mission is to facilitate the development of innovation in an efficient, secure, and sustainable way. Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and one million users across 30 countries. We offer a comprehensive software suite for searching, analyzing, and managing inventions and IP assets. The Questel group also provides services throughout the IP lifecycle, including prior art searches, international filing, translation, and renewals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients an average savings of 30-60% across the entire prosecution budget. Visit www.questel.com to learn more.
