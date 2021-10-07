doeLEGAL and Morningside Combine Strengths in Ascent eDiscovery™
The Questel companies empower Ascent eDiscovery to provide end-to-end support along the EDRM spectrum and be a complete turnkey solution for eDiscovery.
Together, we demonstrate the differentiated value Questel offers as Ascent eDiscovery™ and deliver comprehensive eDiscovery functionalities and services that clients need to plan litigation strategy”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- doeLEGAL, a leading provider of enterprise legal management and eDiscovery solutions, and Morningside, a leading legal language solutions provider for translation, document review, and interpretation services, would like to announce they are combining strengths and capabilities under the umbrella of their parent company, Questel. The combined efforts will allow Ascent eDiscovery™ to support end-to-end litigation tasks along the EDRM spectrum and serve as a complete turnkey solution for eDiscovery needs. Leveraging strengths from across all three companies is expected to add new capabilities such as Active Learning and Foreign Language Solutions to meet the evolving needs of a more tech-reliant litigation process.
This is the next logical step for Questel as it continues to enhance its global Legal Tech offering for Enterprise Legal Management and eDiscovery solutions. "Leveraging the extensive experience and knowledge of Questel's portfolio companies is a natural next step to integrate our related capabilities and provide a more comprehensive eDiscovery service offering," stated Bruce Kuennen, doeLEGAL's president & CEO. With decades of proven client success, doeLEGAL and Morningside working together allows law firms and corporate legal departments to consolidate their services with one legal service provider.
Questel's improved Ascent eDiscovery™ gives clients full access to the technologies and services they need to develop a winning strategy for litigation cases. And now, with Morningside's added language capabilities, Ascent eDiscovery™ offers a true end-to-end litigation solution from Litigation Planning and Early Case Assessment to EDD Processing & Culling, as well as Document Translation, Technology-Assisted Review, Active Learning, Hosted Document Review, and eDiscovery Production. doeLEGAL will continue to manage the entire process with a dedicated team of eDiscovery experts.
Integrating Morningside's translation service into the suite of advanced tools, clients gain an expert translation team trusted by 97% of the AM Law 200 and understands the accuracy, urgency, and reliability requirements of foreign language services throughout the litigation lifecycle. These additional in-house capabilities will also create a continuous workflow that helps maintain the chain of custody. Clients benefit from the combined services with greater ease of use under one provider with a single charge to budget for eDiscovery tasks. By bundling all services under one roof, clients can lower their overall litigation costs under the Questel brand while improving eDiscovery processing accuracy.
Building on Questel's values of Courtesy, Honesty, and Courage, doeLEGAL and Morningside's background as a leading technology-enabled service provider is dedicated to the continued success of our customers. "Morningside's expertise in translations, document review, and interpretation truly compliments the advanced legal technology offerings provided by doeLEGAL. Together, we demonstrate the differentiated value Questel offers as Ascent eDiscovery™ and will deliver the comprehensive suite of eDiscovery functionalities and services that clients need to plan their litigation strategy successfully," said Samuel Wu, Managing Director of Morningside, Questel Language Solutions.
About doeLEGAL
doeLEGAL, a Questel Company, is the enterprise-level provider of legal technology solutions and elevated support that gives corporate legal departments and law firms anytime, anywhere control over cases and costs to inform decision-making and drive more successful outcomes. Acting as their business partner, doeLEGAL provides clients valuable insights that reduce legal costs by as much as 50% and increase legal performance by up to 65%. Part of the growing portfolio of Questel companies, doeLEGAL differentiates itself as a leader in global legal tech solutions by providing "Smart data, intelligently delivered." Visit www.doelegal.com for information on advanced Enterprise Legal Management and eDiscovery services and technology.
About Morningside
Morningside, a Questel Company, equips the world's leading organizations with a full suite of end-to-end legal translation, document review, transcription, multimedia, and interpretation solutions. Morningside is globally recognized for its legal expertise and technology innovation in areas such as cross-border and patent litigation, international arbitration, M&A due diligence, FCPA compliance, and multilingual eDiscovery. Our convenient foreign language services cover over 150 languages and ensure that your most urgent projects are reliably delivered on-time and on-budget. Global 500 legal departments and 97% of Am Law 200 firms rely on Morningside as a trusted partner for their most important matters. Visit www.morningtrans.com for more information on our end-to-end legal translation and interpretation solutions.
