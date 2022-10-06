Lincoln Plastics offers Flexiduct Cord Management Solutions
Flexiduct is a trusted name in cord management products with distribution worldwide through a wide network of OEM’s, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geist family of companies traces its humble beginnings to the invention of the first Flexible Cord Cover which Mr. Winders and Geist ‘cooked’ up in their basement in 1948. Flexiduct has been a trusted name in construction management products for over 60 years with distribution worldwide through a wide network of OEM’s, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.
Flexiduct comes in handy when arranging desks, furniture and equipment to maximize workplace productivity while eliminating cord hazards. Individually packaged in 6′ pre-split lengths.
Tapered profile lies flat, clean, attractive design, handles heavy foot traffic, permanent colors will not fade, easy installation.
From the Flexiduct Original cord management product to 5 other options including Industrial, Bulk, Power, Kit, and Safcord.
Industrial offers heavy duty extension cord and cord cover combined into one unit, reducing hazards, protecting valuable cords and equipment, and ideal for heavy foot traffic and industrial settings.
Flexiduct Power Cord is an extension cord and cord cover combined into one unit!
Safe – Made of flexible PVC moisture resistant materials and heavy duty 16 gauge cord. Rated at 13 amp, 125 volt.
Durable – Withstands heavy foot traffic.
Attractive – Multiple color options and lengths available.
Easy Installation – ready to use, grounded AC duplex receptacles.
Flexiduct Kit is the best way to hide cords and wires. It's perfect for high traffic areas to prevent hazards, helping you keep your cables organized. Our kit is color coded, and comes with easy instructions on how to use. Easily cut to desired length. Color coded labels and plastic ties included (bulk package does not include labels/ties).
Through the years, our Cord and Cable Management product line has grown and continues to be a staple product for our company. The additional links to the left highlight our major products. Please call us to find a distributor near you or to inquire about custom Cord Cover or Duct applications. We manufacture all our plastic duct products at our plant in Lincoln, Nebraska
Ryan Lund
Lincoln Plastics
+1 877-828-5448
email us here