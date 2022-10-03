"Memory Health" Supplement Shows Positive Effect on Symptoms, Progression of Alzheimer's Disease in New Study
Study published in "Journal of Alzheimer's Disease" Builds On Past Research Proving Functional Benefits of Carotenoids, Omega-3s and Vitamin E in AD PatientsBIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memory Health, the only supplement patented for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease, has been proven in another independent clinical study, showing benefits in patients with mild-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The study was led by Dr. John Nolan and Dr. Rebecca Power of Nutrition Research Centre Ireland in conjunction with researchers from the Howard Foundation, University Hospital Waterford and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. The results of the study were published in the “Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.”
The study utilized the Memory Health supplement to test the product’s formula comprised of ω-3FAs (omega-3 fatty acids), carotenoids (lutein, meso-zeaxanthin, zeaxanthin) and vitamin E regarding the impact of these micronutrients on the natural progression of Alzheimer’s Disease in a randomized controlled trial.
Following 12 months of supplementation, the active group compared to the placebo group demonstrated statistically significant improvements in skin carotenoid measurements, blood carotenoids, ω-3FAs, and vitamin E concentrations. The active group also performed better in objective measures of Alzheimer's Disease severity, such as memory and mood, with a statistically significant difference reported in the clinical collateral for memory. In conclusion, the researchers determined that Memory Health’s combined micronutrient dietary supplement should be considered in the overall management of Alzheimer’s Disease, given the positive outcomes demonstrated in the trial.
The study can be reviewed here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36093704/
“Once again, these findings underscore the importance of nutritional supplementation in improving brain health,” said Memory Health Managing Partner, Edward Shehab. “Memory Health’s formula is backed by real science and that continues to be validated in studies and trials like this one.”
This recent study supports the numerous other studies that have been conducted on Memory Health over the past 20 years, all of which have demonstrated the supplement to improve brain health and cognitive function across the board.
Learn more about these studies and patents at https://www.memoryhealth.com/pages/science and https://www.memoryhealth.com.
