Vehicle Services and Finance Solutions with Cryptocurrency Platform, Mobile Apps & Wellness Products: Stock Symbol: SRCO

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wide Range of Vehicle Services and Finance Solutions with Cryptocurrency Platform, Plus Mobile Apps and Wellness Product Divisions: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)
• Multiple Subsidiaries in Finance, Mobile Apps & Wellness Sectors.
• iMobile Solutions Vehicle Service Selected by Winter Haven, FL Country Club.
• ZAGMotoX Motor Sports Company Signed as iMobile Solutions Client.
• Leon County, FL Sheriff's Dept. Joins Municipal Lease Program.
• Cryptocurrency Payment Platform Launched with a Range of Options.
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., (OTC: SRCO) founded in 2004, is a New York City-based technology company that has its roots in the Powersports industry where it originally focused on providing consumer and municipal financing to the Powersports, recreation, and automobile industries. SRCO, through its subsidiaries, offers a one-stop online wide range of technology products and services and offers a full line of wellness products in the cannabidiol arena through a consumer-facing website and mobile app.
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., (www.spartacommercial.com), is the parent company of three subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc., and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.
Sparta's Municipal Financing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.
iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product (www.imobileapp.com), develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.
Other product offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles (www.cyclechex.com), recreational vehicles (www.rvchex.com), and heavy-duty trucks (www.truckchex.com). The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.
New World Health Brands, Inc. offers to offer a full array of wellness products such as supplements including Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more on its B to C website (www.newworldhealthbrands.com) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet tinctures (www.newworldhealthcbd.com).
Sparta Crypto, Inc. (www.spartacrypto.com) has launched its first product, SpartaPayIQTM (www.SpartaPayIQ.com), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies, and has another product in development that will be formally announced at the launch.
These include Cyclechex.com, motorcycle history reports; RVchecks.com, RV history reports; Truckchex.com, commercial truck history reports, CarVinReport.com, automobile history reports
• iMobileApp Welcomes The Country Club of Winter Haven
On May 4th SRCO reported today that it has added The Country Club of Winter Haven, located in Winter Haven, FL to its growing family of club clients.
The SRCO iMobileApp is a leader in the development, management, and servicing of mobile apps for a range of industries, and country, golf, and other member-based clubs continue to choose iMobileApp for their digital marketing and communication needs.
Both public and private clubs are finding that iMobileApp's mobile applications provide a range of unique and effective tools for communicating with members, and for increasing member interactions and overall engagement. These features include food ordering, notifications, golf scorecards, event promotion, and more.
• SRCO Signs ZAGMotoX for Its iMobile App
On April 19th SRCO announced that ZAGMotoX, a leader in direct marketing of Powersports OEM parts and gear, chose the SRCO iMobileApp to enable their customers to easily find and purchase a broad selection of aftermarket parts and accessories.
Eric Wade, Parts Manager for ZAGMotoX, commented, "We knew we needed a mobile app for our customers, and after the knowledge and expertise that we received from iMobileApp I knew we made the right choice. They were very professional and easy to deal with!"
The app is available and can be viewed at https://imobileapp.com/mobile-app-gallery/zagmotox/.
Anthony Havens, SRCO CEO, said, "ZAGMotoX contacted iMobileApp when they were considering their options, and we were proud to be chosen to provide a useful tool for their online business."
SRCO Welcomes Leon County, Florida Sheriff's Department to Its Municipal Lease Program
On March 9th SRCO announced that Leon County, Florida Sheriff's Department chose Sparta's Municipal Lease program to finance a fleet of Harley-Davidson police motorcycles.
By enabling municipalities to pay the cost of equipment over time, SRCO helps local government agencies lower their annual capital outlays to acquire critical equipment. SRCO continues to offer financing options that meet the needs of municipalities across the country.
The SRCO Municipal Finance Program provides financing for a wide variety of asset classes, including vehicles, fire equipment, and any type of essential-use equipment in which cost is more favorably budgeted through multi-year lease financing, rather than an outright purchase.
• SRCO Launches Cryptocurrency Payment Platform
On March 3rd SRCO announced the launch of SpartaPayIQ™ (www.SpartaPayIQ.com), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies. The SRCO platform enables businesses to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USDT as payment while settling in USD or EUR. Businesses also have the option to keep the cryptocurrency if they don't want to immediately convert it.
SpartaPayIQ™ uses contactless, blockchain-based payment processing technology to instantly convert cryptocurrency payments to USD or other select fiat currencies. This mitigates exposure to market volatility by locking in an exchange rate for fifteen minutes after an invoice is created, guaranteeing that all parties are protected from unpredicted market swings.
SpartaPayIQ™ establishes the SRCO entry into the dynamic cryptocurrency space. SRCO plans to unveil another cryptocurrency product in the coming months and SpartaPayIQ™ will be an integral part of this new product. The platform will also be offered as a payment method on other SRCO retail sites, including New World Health Brands CBD (www.nwhbcbd.com) and Cyclechex (www.cyclechex.com).
