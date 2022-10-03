Sinomax USA, Inc. Announces New Executive Appointment For Product Line Expansions
Sinomax USA, Inc. is making moves to increase its product line expansion offerings while strengthening its leadership teamHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinomax USA, Inc. Announces New Executive Appointment For Product Line Expansions
Sinomax USA, Inc., the global manufacturer and distributor of polyurethane comfort products powering the comfort bedding industry, announced the appointment of Eric Jent as its Chief Commercial Officer. He will report to Frank Chen, CEO of Sinomax USA. This hire comes at the same time the company has achieved significant production expansions within the US along with a successful launch of a complete commercialized assortment of domestically produced pillows, toppers, and mattress products stocked for immediate shipments under the company’s Dream Serenity, Ecossentials, and other nationally owned brands. He will be responsible for leading Sinomax USA’s sales, marketing and product development strategies and growing its leadership team.
“Eric brings a wealth of experience, product knowledge and industry insights to Sinomax USA,” said Frank Chen, CEO of Sinomax USA. “He is a proven leader who can expand our customer base and help Sinomax USA continue to grow and evolve.”
Jent has over 25 years of operational and sales experience in the bedding and furniture industry. He has worked closely with Product Development, Marketing, Creative, E-Commerce, and Product Engineering teams at high-growth bedding companies. Before joining Sinomax USA, he was the Executive Vice President of Sales at Corsicana Mattress Company where he led development of new revenue growth within E-Commerce, Digital, DTC and Commercial OEM channels of business before his role expanded to encompass development of significant private label business. Prior to Corsicana, he held various leadership positions at Simmons BeautyRest, Ashley Furniture, King Koil and Sheex.
“I am excited to be joining the Sinomax USA team as their Chief Commercial Officer”, said Jent. “I am confident my industry experience and relationships combined with cutting edge innovation, vertical integration , and domestic manufacturing capabilities of Sinomax USA will create strong opportunities with new and existing retail partners .”
About Sinomax USA, Inc.
Sinomax® is a global manufacturer and distributor of polyurethane comfort products, specializing in memory foam mattresses, pillows and mattress toppers. Founded in 2000, it has over 21 years of experience in polyurethane foam pouring, and its products are sold in more than 10,000 stores - under proprietary brands and private labels – by the world’s largest retailers. With five world-class manufacturing facilities, Sinomax proudly offers quality products based on cutting-edge innovation and is dedicated to providing the best and safest sleep solutions to deliver COMFORT FOR THE WORLD®.
