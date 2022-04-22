SINOMAX USA, INC. Wins Silver Edison Award, Highlighting Unique Innovative Solutions For Sustainability
Sinomax USA, Inc. takes home a Silver Thomas Edison Award for Sustainability, Economic Impact
Sinomax Group (HKG:1418)
SINOMAX USA, INC. Wins Silver Edison Award, Highlighting Unique Innovative Solutions For Sustainability Environmental Impact.
— John Beliveau, Sinomax® Chief Operations Officer
Company received Silver award in Sustainability
SINOMAX USA, INC. is proud to announce that its innovative, patent pending product solutions were recognized with the prestigious 2022 Edison Award. Selected from hundreds of nominees, Sinomax USA, Inc. received a Silver award in the Sustainability Environmental Impact category. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our team, this is a huge honor for Sinomax® and the result of a company collaborating to produce a patent pending product that actually makes a difference in the world of sustainability.” said Sinomax’s Chief Operating Officer, John Beliveau “Advancing our technology capabilities has been instrumental for us to continue to grow and we will continue to invest in new technologies and partnerships that place an emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable methods and materials.”
Silver – Ecossentials® Sleep Kit-Biossentials™ Memory Foam with NEW Sustainable Shift™ Packaging won a Silver award in the Sustainability Environmental Impact category. The Ecossentials® Sleep Kit with Sustainable Shift™ Packaging features a USDA certified plant-based Biossentials™ memory foam pillow bundled with an organic, water-based, stress-relief sleep spray carefully wrapped inside a condensed package comprised of reduced-waste, recycled content. Each packaged kit comes with plantable seeds & allows the user to create a uniquely designed planter in just a few easy steps.
About Sinomax USA, Inc.
Sinomax® is a global manufacturer and distributor of polyurethane comfort products, specializing in memory foam mattresses, pillows and mattress toppers. Founded in 2000, it has over 21 years of experience in polyurethane foam pouring, and its products are sold in more than 10,000 stores - under proprietary brands and private labels – by the world’s largest retailers. With five world-class manufacturing facilities, Sinomax® proudly offers quality products based on cutting-edge innovation and is dedicated to providing the best and safest sleep solutions to deliver COMFORT FOR THE WORLD®.
For more information on ECOSSENTIALS™ branded products or the Ecossentials® Sleep Kit – Biossentials™ Memory Foam with NEW Sustainable Shift™ Packaging, please visit www.ecossentials-sleep.com.
Sinomax® Sustainable Shift™ Packaging