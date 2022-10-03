Columbus Day Weekend Travel Advisory 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding members of the public to plan ahead for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend due to a higher volume of vehicles on the roads. Travelers are encouraged to drive in off-peak hours if possible, utilize the appropriate technology tools to make informed decisions, and consider public transportation to reach destinations.

“We expect higher traffic volume than normal starting on Thursday so anyone traveling should allow extra time to reach destinations,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. "As always, the public should plan ahead and adjust travel times as appropriate for scheduled events, for the weather and to avoid the peak hours when others will be on the roads.”

MassDOT is taking several steps to ensure reliable travel for the public. Scheduled construction outside of fixed work zones will be shut down beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7. Scheduled road work will then resume at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston, which has been closed to traffic most weekends recently due to a reconstruction project, will be open for the Columbus Day weekend.

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will be open during normal morning hours on Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 7, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The lane will have extended hours of 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, and 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7. On Monday, October 10, the HOV lane will be closed and the HOV lane will resume its normal operations on Tuesday, October 11.

The additional “swing lane” on Route 1A southbound at the Sumner Tunnel will operate during its normal hours on Friday, October 7, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The lane will not be deployed on Monday, October 10, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, October 11.

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE, will be increasing patrols on all major roadways to support roadside assistance needs. Requests for assistance can be initiated by calling 911.

Anyone traveling on the MBTA should check schedules: www.mbta.com/holidays.

Customers are also advised that Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices, including the Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations, are closed for the designated state holiday on Monday, October 10. Please visit the RMV online at any time to skip the line and perform more than forty transactions. Meanwhile, AAA members may visit any AAA location by appointment for some Registry transactions.

Drivers are reminded not to litter on roadways. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $5,500 for the first offense.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com , a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wishes all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.