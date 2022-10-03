Submit Release
“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Oct. 3: Improving Missouri’s Tax Picture

Lawmakers are moving into another week of the extra legislative session. The First Extra Session of the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly started on Sept. 14. The governor called this session to address two issues he believes went unsolved during the regular legislative session, which ran from January through the middle of May. While both of these issues are not directly related to each other, they do fall under the more general category of taxes.

On Sept. 21, the Missouri Senate passed two measures, each of which address the concerns made by the governor in his call for this extra session. The first proposal is Senate Bills 3 & 5, which would make changes to the state income tax. On Sept. 29, the Missouri House gave its blessing to this tax-cutting proposal and sent it to the governor for his consideration.

The second item related to the governor’s call for this extra session is Senate Bill 8, which relates to certain agricultural tax credits. At the same time, the Missouri House has passed House Bill 3, a measure that mirrors SB 8. The House also passed this proposal on Sept. 21. It now awaits a hearing in the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, which I chair.

We could see action on HB 3 yet this week. If the Missouri Senate adds amendments to this bill, it would then be up to the Missouri House to decide if it wants to send the legislation on to the governor, or meet in a conference committee with members of the Missouri Senate to hammer out any differences.

I am confident lawmakers will make the right decision. In the end, it is all about doing what is right for all of our constituents and creating an environment that would benefit citizens for years to come.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

