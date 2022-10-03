Submit Release
Vietjet offers 20 per cent reduction on int'l airfares every Monday

VIETNAM, October 3 -  

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched an attractive promotion for all passengers flying internationally with the airline, starting from Monday. 

When booking tickets and applying the “HELLOVIETNAM” promotion code on Vietjet's official website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app every Monday from now to December 19, passengers will get 20 per cent off tickets (excluding taxes and fees) on international flights connecting Việt Nam to attractive and famous destinations in India, Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

With a flexible flying time from October 10, 2022 until September 18, 2023, passengers flying with Vietjet can easily make plans for their vacations, business trips or visiting relatives at economical costs, Vietjet said in a statement. 

Passengers also get free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub, in addition, the "Fly now - Pay later" programme with easy online check-in in just three minutes will soon apply for international routes, it said. 

Having a wide flight network across Asia and ready to conquer new destinations in Europe and Australia, Vietjet operates hundreds of flights per day with convenient schedules, welcoming all passengers to have great flight experiences with a modern and new fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals from global culinary culture, health care products and services, travel insurance, accommodation facilities and utilities for tourists together with unique cultural and artistic performances in flights.

From this October, most of the countries and territories in the region have reopened to welcome people and tourists, Việt Nam has also welcomed international tourists, especially the visa-free policy of up to 30 days for tourists come and stay in Phú Quốc Island in Kiên Giang Province. — VNS

