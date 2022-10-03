Việt Nam-Canada Business Association debuts

VIETNAM, October 3 - OTTAWA — The Vietnam-Canada Business Association (VCB Association) has made its debut in Ottawa, meeting the Vietnamese and Canadian business communities’ demand to meet, connect with and support each other during trade and investment activities.

Addressing the launching ceremony on October 1, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Trọng Thừa expressed his belief that the association will make positive contributions to the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

He pledged to support the association in expanding its coverage in Việt Nam and conducting practical activities.

The association is established at a time when the two countries are celebrating their five-year bilateral comprehensive partnership and heading to the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023.

Last year, despite negative impacts of COVID-19, two-way trade reached about US$7.23 billion.

The association aims to gather entrepreneurs in Việt Nam and Canadian businesses interested in doing business in Việt Nam and other countries in the world to form a large organisation of diversity to support each other for common development.

Speaking at the event, George Chow, Minister of State for Trade of the Government of British Columbia province highly valued the economic and trade partnership between Việt Nam and Canada in general and British Columbia in particular. He said he hopes the association will support the post-pandemic economic recovery in both countries.

Chak Au, a representative of Richmond City underlined the significance of the association as well as contributions of the Vietnamese Canadian community in the city, showing his belief that the association will help connect businesses of the two countries.

Dan On, Chairman of Dan D Pak company and the first President of the VCB Association called on members of the association to join hands in deepening the relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyễn Quang Trung pledged that the Vietnamese Consulate General will continue to support the association’s activities in the future. — VNS