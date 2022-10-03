Petrol prices down to lowest levels in a year

VIETNAM, October 3 - HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of oil and petrol dropped from 3pm on October 3 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the ceiling retail price of RON95 bio-fuel decreased by VNĐ1,140 to VNĐ21,440 (US$0.9 ) per litre, and that of E5 RON92 slipped by VNĐ1,050 to VNĐ20,730 per litre, bringing the level down to that seen in September 2021.

The prices of oils also saw cuts, with that of diesel oil cut by VNĐ330 to VNĐ22,200 per litre, and that of kerosene down by VNĐ760 to VNĐ21,680 per litre. Mazut oil was priced at VNĐ14,909 per kg, a decrease of VNĐ560.

The two ministries also determined to extract VNĐ451-600 per litre from petrol price for the petrol price stabilisation fund.

So far this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 26 times with 13 revisions up and 12 revisions down and one kept unchanged. The petrol prices are now at the lowest level this year. — VNS