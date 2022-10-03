Court News ...

Oral Arguments at the Court of Appeals

The South Carolina Court of Appeals is delighted to announce that in addition to live streaming oral arguments, we will archive oral arguments at the Court of Appeals Video Portal beginning October 3, 2022. The archive will contain cases orally argued at the Court of Appeals since September 2022. To access the Court of Appeals Video Portal and the dates/times of oral arguments, please utilize this link: https://sccourts.org/COAvideo/index.cfm.