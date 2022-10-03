Submit Release
Oral Arguments at the Court of Appeals

The South Carolina Court of Appeals

JENNY ABBOTT KITCHINGS
CLERK

V. CLAIRE ALLEN
CHIEF DEPUTY CLERK

POST OFFICE BOX 11629
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA 29211

1220 SENATE STREET
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA 29201

TELEPHONE: (803) 734-1890
FAX: (803) 734-1839
www.sccourts.org

Oral Arguments at the Court of Appeals

The South Carolina Court of Appeals is delighted to announce that in addition to live streaming oral arguments, we will archive oral arguments at the Court of Appeals Video Portal beginning October 3, 2022.  The archive will contain cases orally argued at the Court of Appeals since September 2022.  To access the Court of Appeals Video Portal and the dates/times of oral arguments, please utilize this link:   https://sccourts.org/COAvideo/index.cfm.


 

 

