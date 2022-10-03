Secoa Metal Finishing Introduces New Quality Control Manager
Secoa has announced the promotion of long-time employee, Tyler Wofford, to a new positionATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the retirement of longstanding Quality Control Manager, Ismael Villarreal, Secoa Metal Finishing is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Wofford to fill the QC Manager position.
Wofford—a 2016 graduate of Dalton State University—has been a member of the Secoa team since 2013. In his 9 years with Secoa, Wofford has held several positions, including Shipping/Receiving Associate, Order Expediter, Coating Lead, and most recently, Quality Technician.
“While holding these various positions, Wofford has gained valuable knowledge and experience in every aspect of our business and the numerous processes in which we specialize,” said Secoa Sales Director, Tim Newland.
Wofford’s years of service at Secoa Metal Finishing have prepared him to take on the responsibilities of Quality Control Manager. As head of the quality control program, Wofford will ensure that the company maintains the high level of quality for which it is known within the industry.
Newland and the rest of the Secoa leadership team believe Wofford will handle the role of QC Manager with skill and competence, and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.
About Secoa Metal Finishing: Secoa Metal Finishing, located in Dalton, Georgia, is a leading provider of powder coating solutions for customers in a vast array of industries. Founded in 1964, Secoa has been serving clients around the country for nearly six decades. We offer metal finishing solutions for a variety of applications, including aerospace, industrial, medical, and food processing. For more information about our powder coating solutions and other specialty finishing services, contact Secoa Metal Finishing today.
