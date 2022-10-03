Submit Release
Oklahoma families utilizing new online student transfer portal

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 3, 2022) – Thousands of Oklahoma families have taken advantage of a new online portal for student transfers that became available in January 2022 with the enactment of SB 783.

The Oklahoma Legislature made comprehensive reforms to Oklahoma’s school transfer laws in 2021, including revising the requirements for accepting and denying student transfers, and requiring school districts to set and list enrollment capacities on their websites. Students are now eligible to request a transfer to any district in the state, regardless of where they live.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, 2022, the OSDE received nearly 11,000 transfer requests (10,924), a dramatic increase over previous years. There were 391 transfer requests in 2020 and 1,221 in 2021.

“Families enjoy choices now more than ever before when it comes to public education in Oklahoma,” said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We are excited to offer a user-friendly online option for student transfers and pleased to see so many families are utilizing the new platform to choose the optimal learning environment for their kids.”

Students in any grade PreK through 12th grade may request a transfer at any time of the school year with a limit of two out-of-district transfers per school year (or one transfer to a statewide virtual charter school per school year).

To request a transfer, simply complete the Oklahoma Student Open Transfer Application on the Oklahoma State Department of Education website. Students without access to the internet may obtain the form from the local school district of residency.

Parents are advised to contact their local school district for specific instructions for submitting a transfer application.

###

