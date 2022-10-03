Submit Release
Attorney General Schmitt Sues Residential Solar Company for Violations of Missouri Consumer Protection Laws

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed suit against a residential solar energy company, Power Home Solar, LLC, for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in selling solar panels to consumers across the country.

The lawsuit against Power Home Solar, which re-branded earlier this year to “Pink Energy” amid allegations of improper sales practice, accuses the company of knowingly using defective components that both prevent its system from functioning properly and are at risk of catching fire while installed on consumers’ homes. Power Home is also accused of failing to properly install or repair its systems, and making false representations about the amount of energy its systems would generate, even if they were installed correctly.
 
“My Consumer Protection Unit works around the clock to fight on behalf of Missouri consumers who have fallen victim to predatory companies looking to make a quick buck,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “When companies take advantage of consumers, my Office stands ready to step in and fight for restitution and to hold those responsible accountable.”
 
Consumers who believe they were taken advantage of by these Defendants, regardless of where they live, are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
 
The full petition can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/power-home-petition-final.pdf?sfvrsn=a30f3477_2

