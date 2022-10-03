Peter Zayudis Named Air Quality Construction Permit Supervisor

Peter Zayudis has been chosen as the new Construction Permit Section Supervisor for Air Quality. He officially started his new responsibilities on September 16.

Peter has worked for the DNR for over 24 years. For the last ten years, he has worked as a senior engineer in the Air Quality Construction Permit Section. During his time with DNR, Peter has worked with companies in Iowa’s nonattainment areas to bring the areas back into attainment with ambient air quality standards along with working on air toxics and emerging contaminants. Peter brings a wealth of skills, experience, and vision to the section and a strong customer focus.

Gary Smith, the interim construction permit supervisor, retired on September 29 after 26 years of service at the DNR.

For questions about air quality construction permitting please contact the air construction permits helpline at 877-AIR-IOWA or you may contact Peter at (515) 201-4596 or at peter.zayudis@dnr.iowa.gov.