The Residence at Colvin Run Celebrates Grand Opening
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at The Residence at Colvin Run senior living community on Sept. 29. IntegraCare Chief Executive Officer Larry Rouvelas and Amy Grossman, Executive Operations Officer of The Residence at Colvin Run, cut the ribbon.
IntegraCare-operated, 62-unit senior living community offers assisted living, memory care
The state-of-the-art, 62-unit senior living community is located at 1131 Walker Road in Great Falls. The Residence at Colvin Run celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 29. Executive Operations Officer Amy Grossman said the community offers modern amenities while maintaining a cottage-like feel.
“Great Falls neighbors and businesses have embraced us,” Grossman said. “We are excited to bring our vibrant lifestyle and highly relational culture to life. Many of our prospective residents are moving to Great Falls to be closer to their families who reside in the area.”
The 53,000-square-foot Residence at Colvin Run is situated on 3 acres in a rustic setting. More than 50 team members are expected to work at the senior living community.
“Our community combines state-of-the-art design complemented by exceptional personal care and support,” Grossman said. “We are ready to serve Great Falls and surrounding neighborhoods with a magnificent building, but an even more impressive staff.”
For over 20 years, IntegraCare has operated senior housing communities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Twelve IntegraCare communities recently earned recognition as U.S. News and World Report Best Senior Living Communities.
IntegraCare’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Rouvelas grew up in Great Falls, Virginia. “My first job was washing dishes at The Old Brogue. I swam on the Great Falls Rapids swim team,” Rouvelas said. “The parents of my friends here carpooled me and fed me at their dinner tables. Decades later, when the opportunity arose to run a senior housing community in Great Falls, I jumped at the chance. We will run a community that will make the parents of my friends proud.”
Among the amenities at The Residence at Colvin Run are: restaurant-style dining; fitness center; art studio and activity room; theater with an audio system that pairs to hearing aids; finch aviaries; beauty salon; outdoor walking areas, pergola and a fire pit; and a rustic-inspired pub.
“The Residence at Colvin Run provides distinctive technology for our residents, including GPS-enabled emergency pendants, keyless proximity apartment door locks, and air purification infection control technologies,” EOO Grossman said. “Our building was designed with safety and convenience in mind, including pocket doors for ease of mobility, motion sensor lighting, and a secure memory care neighborhood with a serene outdoor courtyard.”
IntegraCare brings its 3-Dimensional Focus, a culture of care and well-being that benefits team members, residents and their family members.
“The key to our success will be the exceptional culture built from the ground up,” Grossman said. “Our team is comprised of passionate individuals with experience caring for seniors with a focus on resident safety, person-centered activities and developing resident relationships based on dignity and respect.”
“We have set high expectations regarding staff engagement with one another, residents and their families,” she said. “We believe that each resident deserves to be honored and their life story celebrated, through every interaction.”
