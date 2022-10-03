North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court 2022-2023 Officers Sworn In

The N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court recently held their 2022 Summer Educational Conference in Dare County at The Sanderling Resort. As part of the conference, the 2022-2023 executive officers were sworn in by Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Phil Berger, Jr. North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) Director Judge Andrew Heath presented two prestigious awards to deserving clerks.

Granville County Clerk of Superior Court and Ex Officio Judge of Probate J. Yancey Washington was installed as the new president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for 2022-2023. Clerk Washington has been active in the conference and with the NCAOC since his tenure as clerk of superior court began in 2014. He has served on numerous committees for the North Carolina Judicial Branch and the North Carolina School of Government at Chapel Hill.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as president of the Conference,” said Clerk Washington. “This will be an important year for clerks statewide as the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts rolls out the initial phase of eCourts which will transform how North Carolinians interact with their state courts.”

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. (left) swears in incoming president Clerk Washington (Granville) (right). Clerk Washington's daughter holds the Bible while his son stands next to her.

Justice Berger administered the oath of office in the ceremony alongside the oaths of the other officers that include:

Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. (far left) administered the Oath of Office in the ceremony alongside the oaths of the other officers that include: The Honorable James (Jim) Lee Mixson III (far right), Iredell County as 2nd Vice President; The Honorable Jesse Hill (middle), Columbus County as Secretary; The Honorable Deborah (Susie) Thomas (middle), Lee County as Treasurer. The Honorable Kim Sigmon, Catawba County as 1st Vice President is not pictured

“Our motto is to serve clerks, unify efforts and improve justice” said Executive Director Jamie Lassiter. “We are excited to begin a new year of leadership and build on the accomplishments of 2021-2022 under Past President Raymond Matusko, clerk of court for Currituck County”.

As incoming president, Clerk Washington chooses an Executive Committee comprised of clerks who serve in urban and rural counties. The 2022-2023 Executive Committee members include the following clerks of superior court:

The Executive Committee meets monthly and discusses business as it relates to their roles, the court system, county issues, and the association.

Along with the newly sworn in officers, the conference presented the 2021-2022 President’s Award to Moore County Clerk of Superior Court Hon. Susan Hicks. This award was established to recognize a clerk who has given of themselves unselfishly to their work. Clerk Hicks has chaired the Program Committee for conferences for many years. She is retiring this year and her guidance and leadership in preparing these educational conferences for fellow clerks of court will be missed.

Clerk Susan Hicks (center) poses with NCAOC Director Judge Andrew Heath (left) and outgoing president Ray Matusko (Currituck County) (right).

The Boots on the Ground Award for Perseverance, Dedication to the Cause and Grit was given to the pilot counties for Odyssey (i.e., eCourts) which includes Wake County Clerk of Superior Court Hon. F. Blair Williams, Johnston County Clerk of Superior Court Hon. Michelle Ball, Lee County Clerk of Superior Court Hon. Susie Thomas, and Harnett County Clerk of Superior Court Hon. Renee Whittenton.

The last award given was the Rachel Joyner Award. This award is a special award named after long-serving Nash County Clerk of Superior Court Rachel Joyner who retired after an extraordinary 65 years of service to the clerk’s office. Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court Hon. Todd Tilley, who won the award last year, presented this award to this year’s winner: The Honorable Nathan “Tommy” Everett. Everett is the former Tyrrell County clerk of superior court and is currently serving as a Tyrrell County Commissioner. Everett helped form the Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. This award represents and embodies the spirit of the work of the clerk of superior court. Nominations are submitted by and voted on by peers each year and can be given to anyone who advances the role of the clerk in the court system.

The Honorable Todd Tilley (Perquimans) (right) poses with the recipient of the Rachel Joyner Award former clerk of court and current Commissioner Nathan “Tommy” Everett.

About Conference of Clerks of Superior Court

The Conference of Clerks of Superior Court was created in 2006 by the N.C. General Assembly to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina. The Conference, consisting of the 100 elected clerks from across the state and supported by an executive director and administrative staff, works to improve public accessibility to the courts through the clerk of Superior Court, serve as a resource for the clerks in key areas of court administration, and to act as a liaison on behalf of all elected clerks of Superior Court to both governmental and non-governmental stakeholders.

For More Information

Jamie Lassiter, executive director, Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, 919 890-1440.