Gonzaga & Tennessee to Meet at Legends of Basketball Classic in Landmark Game Benefiting McLendon Foundation Live on PPV

NBRPA to serve as title partner for this charity exhibition, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. CT in Frisco, Texas, benefiting the McLendon Foundation

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerhouse college basketball programs Gonzaga and Tennessee, both of whom project as preseason top-10 programs heading into the 2022-23 season, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The game is set for 8 p.m. CT, and iNDEMAND – the largest distributor of PPV and on demand programming in North America – will serve as the exclusive streaming and TV distributor of the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the McLendon Foundation.

iNDEMAND will carry the game in the U.S. and Canada on its streaming service PPV.COM, and through cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers. Fans can stream the game live online at PPV.COM, the first PPV streaming service to offer interactive fan engagement during live-action sports events. PPV.COM’s ground-breaking digital video technology allows fans to engage in live chat with other fans & experts, as well as post fan-react videos and other activities. Customers can also order the Legends of Basketball Classic on TV through their cable, satellite, or telco providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Dish, Verizon Fios, Altice, and other leading providers. The suggested retail price will be $9.99 on all PPV platforms.

The McLendon Foundation was established in 1999 by National Association of Collegiate Directors of America (NACDA) to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame coach John McLendon who was a pioneer in the field of athletics, the game of basketball, and the civil rights arena. The McLendon Foundation’s mission is to empower and develop minorities who aspire to be principled leaders in athletics administration by providing educational resources and access to a life-long community of mentors. All organizational planning for the Foundation directly aligns with the values of Coach McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership and Mentorship.

Intersport, a sports marketing and events agency that will also manage the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle, Citi Shamrock Classic, Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off, CBS Sports Classic and Legends of Basketball Showcase during the non-conference season, will manage all ticketing, game operations and event production for the exhibition. The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) will serve as the title partner for the charity exhibition. Founded in 1992, the NBRPA serves former professional basketball players in their transition into life after basketball.

“This is going to be great! In partnering with the nationally renowned Gonzaga and Tennessee basketball programs, along with pay-per-view content industry leader iNDEMAND, we are going to bring a March-like atmosphere to college basketball’s preseason,” said Intersport Founder and CEO Charlie Besser. “We love building innovative events in the college basketball space – we’ve been doing it for decades. In this case it's especially meaningful because it benefits the important work of the McLendon Foundation.”

Mark Boccardi, SVP, Programming & Marketing for iNDEMAND & PPV.COM, said, “This will be the first opportunity for Gonzaga and Tennessee fans to see their teams in action this season. We’re proud to be a part of this benefit for the McLendon Foundation, and looking forward to delivering a viewing experience that’s easy to order and great quality.”

Gonzaga returns All-American and Player of the Year candidate Drew Timme along with a bevy of contributors, including starters Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther, from last season’s team that went 28-4 and spent nine weeks at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. In addition, the Bulldogs welcome one of the country’s top transfers – SoCon Player of the Year Malachi Smith – to Spokane this season, along with 7-foot LSU transfer Efton Reid III. Head coach Mark Few is the nation’s winningest active coach by percentage at .836, carrying a 657-129 record in his 23 seasons with the program.

Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s team that finished 27-8 overall, won the SEC Tournament and made a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Vols return first-team All-SEC guard Santiago Vescovi, upperclassmen starters Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic, and also bring in a highly touted recruiting class highlighted by McDonald’s All-American Julian Phillips. Head coach Rick Barnes, entering his 36th season as a head coach and eighth with the Vols, is one of six active coaches with more than 750 career wins.



HOW TO WATCH ‘LEGENDS OF BASKETBALL CLASSIC’ ON PPV

SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $9.99

Online/Streaming: PPV.COM (no subscription needed)

TV: Available to order through major cable & satellite systems, including Xfinity,

Spectrum, Contour, Dish (channel 461), Verizon Fios, Altice and others

In Knoxville: Xfinity channel 1201, Spectrum channel 2100

In Nashville: Xfinity channel 1201, Spectrum channel 2100

In Chattanooga: Xfinity channel 1201, Spectrum channel 2100

In Memphis: Xfinity channel 1201, Spectrum channel 2100

In Spokane: Xfinity channel 1201

In Seattle: Xfinity channel 1201

Tickets for the Classic will go on sale Friday and can be purchased by visiting www.ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Comerica Center box office. Fans interested in attending the game can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event updates by visiting www.legendsofbasketball.com/classic. Those who register for these ticket alerts will be eligible for access to an exclusive one-day presale beginning on Thursday. The Comerica Center opened in 2003 and is the home of the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends and the Lone Star Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.