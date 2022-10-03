TurningPoint Executive Search Places Ekspla President
TuringPoint Executive Search announces the placement of the new EKSPLA U.S. office President, Stephen Hypsh.
We were pleased to partner with Ekspla. Touting a world-renown laser technology, we partnered with their global team to create a top notch recruiting strategy that allowed us to connect with Stephen.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search announces the placement of the new EKSPLA U.S. office President, Stephen Hypsh. The former Vice President of Advanced Optowave Corporation, will lead the organization as they enter into new markets, as well as ensure a high level of service and support for Ekspla’s current customers. TurningPoint Executive Search’s Founder & CEO, Ken Schmitt says,
“We were very pleased to be able to partner with Ekspla. Based in Lithuania and touting a world-renown laser technology, we were introduced to them through our Talentor partners in the Lithuania office. Working with Ekspla’s global team, we were able to create a compelling job description and recruiting strategy that allowed us to connect with Stephen. He possesses a deep knowledge of the laser optics industry, with a keen eye for positioning this highly innovative technology within the U.S. market. With his many years of experience working in the management of European based companies, Stephen will continue to build a bridge across different cultures and teams. I am excited to see him driving Ekspla‘s growth in the US market.”
The personalized and collaborative approach to executive recruiting TurningPoint Executive Search provides, was key in this high powered search. Their process leveraged a combination of in-depth research, direct recruiting, and comprehensive in-person screening to produce a well-rounded slate of candidates for this role. They sourced and presented candidates with the technical skills, business acumen, and communication style that met and exceeded the client’s top and bottom line.
EKSPLA is an innovative manufacturer of solid-state and fiber lasers, from customized systems to small and medium OEM series. Featuring its own subsidiaries in the US, UK and China as well as more than 20 approved representative offices, EKSPLA ensures short response time and fast laser service and maintenance all over the world.
