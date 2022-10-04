Quality Management Software Starter Offering at ASQ Quality 4.0 Conference by HGI
Entry level, low cost for any size organization
HGI welcomes any company, any size, any deployment options. HGI is focused on the Voice of the Customer.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International (HGI) has created a specific offering to allow any size organization to get started today, with a simple “Pick any 4 of the applications that best fit your need” approach. “What I have been hearing from the marketplace is that the large, complicated, and expensive QMS offerings have prohibited many companies from simply getting started with the digital transition from spreadsheets to robust QMS solutions.
— Rick G. Harrington, CEO of HGI
HGI’s goal is to design and develop cost effective business management tools that will evolve in concert with your business as it grows,” stated John M. Cachat, HGI Business Development Executive.
Customer can pick 4 from the HQMS modules, including:
• Calibration
• Document Control
• Nonconformance
• Corrective Action
• Audits
• Training
• Project Management
• PPAP
• Risk Management
To make it even easier, Customers have a simple 3 step process
1. Pick On Premise or Hosted Option.
2. Define number of concurrent users – access is available to an unlimited number of users with a maximum of users who can use it simultaneous.
3. Any Location, Device, Time – 365/24/7 access – with any HTML-5 browser.
“Many QMS companies are walking away from orders under $250,000 and/or are forcing Hosted options that are not supported by internal IT departments. HGI welcomes any company, any size, any deployment options. HGI is focused on the Voice of the Customer,” explained Rick G. Harrington, CEO of HGI.
HGI’s proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International’s HQMS one of the most widely used software programs for over 100,000+ users since 1991.
