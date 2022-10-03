SemiCab Inc to power India’s Nationwide Digital Freight Exchange
North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, SemiCab, chosen to power India’s Nationwide Digital Freight Exchange Program.
The SemiCab mission to bring new efficiencies to the freight industry is essential for the industry’s survival. Serving as India’s Nationwide Digital Freight Exchange’s platform is a true honor.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, announced today its selection to serve as the exclusive platform to power India’s Nationwide Digital Freight Exchange. This places SemiCab Inc as the only platform offering Orchestrated CollaborationⓇ in both the USA and India, two of the world’s largest transportation markets.
On September 17, 2022, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) with the goal to lower the cost of logistics from the existing 13-14% to more closely match that of other developed countries, which is currently approximately 8%. By facilitating holistic planning and implementation enabled by a digital freight exchange, India will create a modern infrastructure that will improve efficiencies and reduce cost, boosting economic growth, providing employment opportunities, and making Indian products more competitive in the global market.
In the last month alone, more than 24 multinational companies, including US-based operations, have joined the exchange. Some of the largest and most well-known, both internationally and in India, are companies across several verticals including manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, representing over $10B of annual freight spend. These leaders are growing the exchange organically, bringing in more interest with each passing day, with a steering committee to oversee its progress.
As more companies join, the better the efficiency gains, namely reduced idle time and increased asset utilization. Better yet, the exchange isn’t focused solely on truckload transportation but spans other modes including rail and multimodal — meaning there are multiple ways for shippers to improve overall nationwide efficiencies with the SemiCab platform as its foundation.
“The SemiCab mission to bring new efficiencies to the freight industry is not only challenging but more importantly, essential for the industry’s survival,” said Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab CEO. “Serving as India’s nationwide Digital Freight Exchange’s platform is a massive step in the right direction, and we’re honored to have been chosen.”
SemiCab was selected because:
- Its proprietary predictive optimization technology allows the platform to anticipate and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks.
- The platform identifies, creates, and executes collaboration opportunities between carriers and shippers automatically.
- Transparency is essential for collaboration. SemiCab leverages and consolidates transportation demand and supply to create network-wide views across enterprises.
- With an efficient network, everybody benefits from more sustainable shipping with lesser empty mileage, a reduced carbon footprint, and access to reliable capacity.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
