Apex Plastics Boosts Manufacturing for their PET Juice/Beverage Bottles
Along with boosting manufacturing PET Plastic Juice Bottles, we're launching a sample pack campaign for the convenience of our customers.BROOKFIELD, MISSOURI, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Plastics Launches New Line of PET Juice/Beverage Bottles.
The popularity for PET Juice/Beverage Bottles has become clear over the past two years, due to the to-go cocktail products that restaurants offer, and the lightweight, non-breakable plastic PET material, making it safe for all consumers.
Our goal is to showcase our professionally manufactured products for both current and new customers with our new sample packs delivered directly to your business, all by simply filling out a sample request form (coming soon) on our website – www.apexplastics.com
We’re excited to showcase our product line of PET Juice/Beverage Bottles at Pack Expo 2022, in Chicago, IL. If you’re unable to stop by our Pack Expo booth in Chicago during the week of October 24, you can request a sample pack online, and we’ll gladly ship out our product offerings.
Bryan Hagan, National Sales Manager for Apex Plastics says, “a few of the advantages of our PET juice/beverage bottles is that they’re shatter resistant, clear, bpa-free, and recyclable”.
Our PET Juice/Beverage bottles come in 4 different sizes: 8oz, 16oz, 32oz and 59oz sizes. All the bottles have the same size opening and each bottle comes with a TE (Tamper Evident) cap attached to each bottle as it comes off the production line. No need to purchase other caps or worry about purchasing another inventory item. These bottles are in our stocking program and ready to ship. Minimum order quantity is 5 cases and you may mix/match the bottle sizes to get to 5 cases.
This specific line of products from Apex Plastics is perfect for juices, coffees (cold brew), on-the-go cocktails, plus many more options. All plastic bottles manufactured in Brookfield, Missouri USA.
Bryan Hagan
Apex Plastics
+1 800-467-4640
email us here