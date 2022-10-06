Apex Plastics Boosts Manufacturing for their PET Juice/Beverage Bottles

Along with boosting manufacturing PET Plastic Juice Bottles, we're launching a sample pack campaign for the convenience of our customers.

BROOKFIELD, MISSOURI, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Plastics Launches New Line of PET Juice/Beverage Bottles.

The popularity for PET Juice/Beverage Bottles has become clear over the past two years, due to the to-go cocktail products that restaurants offer, and the lightweight, non-breakable plastic PET material, making it safe for all consumers.

Our goal is to showcase our professionally manufactured products for both current and new customers with our new sample packs delivered directly to your business, all by simply filling out a sample request form (coming soon) on our website – www.apexplastics.com

We’re excited to showcase our product line of PET Juice/Beverage Bottles at Pack Expo 2022, in Chicago, IL. If you’re unable to stop by our Pack Expo booth in Chicago during the week of October 24, you can request a sample pack online, and we’ll gladly ship out our product offerings.

Bryan Hagan, National Sales Manager for Apex Plastics says, “a few of the advantages of our PET juice/beverage bottles is that they’re shatter resistant, clear, bpa-free, and recyclable”.

Our PET Juice/Beverage bottles come in 4 different sizes: 8oz, 16oz, 32oz and 59oz sizes. All the bottles have the same size opening and each bottle comes with a TE (Tamper Evident) cap attached to each bottle as it comes off the production line. No need to purchase other caps or worry about purchasing another inventory item. These bottles are in our stocking program and ready to ship. Minimum order quantity is 5 cases and you may mix/match the bottle sizes to get to 5 cases.

This specific line of products from Apex Plastics is perfect for juices, coffees (cold brew), on-the-go cocktails, plus many more options. All plastic bottles manufactured in Brookfield, Missouri USA.

Bryan Hagan
Apex Plastics
+1 800-467-4640
email us here

About

Founded in 1985, our humble entrance into the plastics manufacturing business was as a small molder, in-house engineering, and tool room, and we trace our product debut to the design and manufacturing of one of the first vaginal applicators. Today, our plastic pharmaceutical applicators are used in a wide range of treatments in both prescription and over-the-counter markets, and we’ve expanded into the design and production of custom and proprietary thermoplastic injection-molded products for a variety of pharmaceuticals, animal health, food packaging, sporting goods, and other custom products. HTI Plastics has experienced remarkable growth since 1985, and after being acquired by PCE, Inc. our capabilities expanded significantly in plastics manufacturing. We know there are more innovations to be discovered, and we want to work with our customers to find new solutions for their needs. We are continually striving to make improvements to our proprietary products and are always working with our customers to bring new products to market. As your needs evolve, HTI Plastics is using the latest technology to set the pace for the plastics injection molding and blow molding industries. Our high-speed precision machines are housed in our 95,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art molding facility. We practice continuous process improvement, and HTI Plastics keeps costs low and safety ratings high with our clean assembly environment, FDA and GMP compliance, computerized material distribution system, and on-site resin storage for easy access. HTI Plastics understands that our employees are the key to our success, which is why we invest in their personal and professional well-being. We feel that providing our employees with training, cutting-edge technology and equipment, continued education, and modern facilities will equate to world-class service to our customers. You’ll see the difference when you work with HTI Plastics. We still believe that our phones should be answered by a real person, and our dedicated and experienced staff ensures you get personal assistance, fast order turnaround and expedited customer care. About PCE Inc. PCE Inc was founded in 1993. PCE was built on three principles: Build our company: Develop and/or acquire new companies, products and/or services that build on or complement existing products and the industries we serve. Seek cutting-edge technology: Develop, acquire or utilize the latest technologies to insure our ability to compete in and lead in the industries we serve. Support our employees: Develop and cross train our employees at all levels to ensure each individual is able to maximize their capabilities. We believe that should invest in equipment, tooling, computers, automation, education and facilities that enable each individual to maximize their efforts. The PCE Plastics Group has the capabilities in 3 types of plastics manufacturing which are blow-molding, injection molding and pipe & profile extrusion. PCE is doing business across the globe for every size of company from just a few employees up to hundreds of thousands. We pride ourselves on the dedication we have to our customers. We know that no two customers are alike. Every call is answered by a live person; customization and customer specification is regular operating procedure and achieving the quality results that our customers expect.

