Thibodaux Man Wins $1 Million Playing Powerball

The team at RaceTrac 249 Cailey Canova, Autumn Hitt, Shakeisha Lundy and April Butler pose with their store€™s winning ticket sign after selling a million-dollar Powerball ticket.

One Thibodaux man’s stop by the RaceTrac in Geismar turned him into a millionaire when the Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket he purchased there matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.